Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox rally past Yankees in 10th inning

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCcep_0b5U8BrA00

EditorsNote: update 2: adds new 7th graf with Kriske’s demotion

Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night.

Enrique Hernandez tied the game at 3 on a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning. He finished with three RBIs as the Red Sox won their third straight. Alex Verdugo added three hits.

Gleyber Torres had two RBIs for the Yankees, whose four-game winning streak ended. New York was held to four hits while dropping to 2-8 against Boston this season.

Matt Barnes (5-2) earned the win despite allowing the Yankees to go ahead 4-3 on a Brett Gardner sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th.

Brooks Kriske took over on the mound for New York and threw back-to-back wild pitches that allowed Rafael Devers to come around from second and knot the score.

Xander Bogaerts walked and moved to second and third on two more wild pitches by Kriske (1-1) before Renfroe drove him home.

Just over an hour after the game ended, the Yankees demoted Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hernandez tied the game 1-1 in the seventh on a sacrifice fly. The Yankees scored twice in the eighth on a Giancarlo Stanton RBI single and a Torres sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead that Chad Green couldn’t hold in the ninth.

New York led 1-0 in the fifth when the game was delayed 55 minutes by rain. Boston right-hander Tanner Houck had recorded the first two outs of the inning before having his night ended by the downpour.

Houck allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while punching out eight.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery stayed on and was lifted after surrendering a single with two outs in the sixth. He gave up three hits and a walk and struck out six during his scoreless effort.

The Red Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the third inning. Bogaerts lined to short to end the threat.

Gardner and Stanton walked to begin the fourth; and, after they advanced on a passed ball, Gardner scored on a Torres groundout for the game’s first run.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
MLBtheScore

Report: Yankees make trade offer for Rockies' Story

The New York Yankees have offered a trade to the Colorado Rockies for shortstop Trevor Story, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. It is unclear who the Yankees have made available to the Rockies in a potential deal. The Yankees were already reported to be interested in acquiring Story, but...
MLBBoston Herald

Nathan Eovaldi pitches gem, but Red Sox blow eighth inning lead in stunning loss to Yankees

The Red Sox have made a habit this season of pulling out comeback wins when they had no business doing so. On Saturday, they got a taste of their own medicine. On one of the finest days of Nathan Eovaldi’s season, things went south in an instant in the eighth inning, as his gem turned into a shocking collapse. In a matter of minutes, Eovaldi’s shutout that looked destined to lead the Red Sox to victory and a series win was spoiled in a stunning sequence. The Yankees scored four runs off Eovaldi and Adam Ottavino on a series of bloopers as they wiped out a 3-0 deficit and handed the Red Sox a crushing 4-3 loss at Fenway Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 13, Blue Jays 4: The bats wake up rather emphatically

The Red Sox offense hasn’t been the same of late, going through a rut that sparked a handsome genius to suggest shaking things up in the lineup. They did indeed shake things up, and it took approximately five seconds for the impact to be felt. Boston went ballistic for eight runs on three homers in the first inning, and never really looked back from there. Kiké Hernández hit two of the team’s six homers on the night, and in total they had 10 extra-base hits. It was an easy blowout win to start this series against the Blue Jays, and exactly what the doctor ordered.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez leaves Friday’s game vs. Yankees in 2nd inning

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez left Friday’s game against the New York Yankees in the second inning after throwing just 25 pitches. The left-hander retired the side in order in the first, but he ran into trouble right away in the second. Gary Sánchez walked, Gleyber Torres singled to left, and Brett Gardner plated Sánchez on a double to left to make it 1-0 Yankees.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Red Sox win as Yankees bullpen has extra innings meltdown

There’s always something unique about Red Sox-Yankees games. The meetings tend to feature the rarest of baseball occurrences, and that certainly was the case in Thursday night’s 5-4 Red Sox extra innings win. The Yankees led 1-0 in the top of the fifth, when the game entered a brief rain...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox end Domingo Germán’s no-hit bid in 8th, storm past Yankees 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs to shake Fenway Park and storm past the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday. The old ballpark was almost silent all afternoon until Verdugo...
MLBBoston Globe

Rafael Devers goes deep twice to power Red Sox past Yankees

Rafael Devers stood just outside the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning for a moment and watched. After the Red Sox chased Yankees starter Gerrit Cole after five innings with three runs charged to his name. After the Sox had worked Cole’s pitch count up to a whopping 104 pitches. After relievers Phillips Valdez, Yacksel Rios, and Garrett Whitlock posted six scoreless frames, the Sox found a bit of fight. And Devers had a bit of time to admire his work when he struck his second homer of the game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees must move DJ LeMahieu down in lineup after all-time stinker

One start into his Yankees career, Andrew Heaney doesn’t look like a big-league starter. Joely Rodriguez certainly doesn’t look like someone who should enter in the fifth inning of a winnable baseball game. But give the stat nerds this win on an otherwise-brutal day: DJ LeMahieu, in his current state,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy