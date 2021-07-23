Cancel
Dansby Swanson's slam powers Braves past Phillies

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 11 days ago
Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo home run and the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Thursday.

Ozzie Albies contributed three hits for the Braves. Freddie Freeman stayed hot with two hits and two walks in his 1,500th career game.

Braves starter Charlie Morton (9-3) tossed six-plus innings and gave up four hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Jean Segura, Didi Gregorius and Ronald Torreyes led the Phillies with two hits apiece.

Philadelphia starter Matt Moore struggled through six innings, allowing six hits and six runs. Moore (0-2) struck out four and walked three.

After surging to two games above .500, the Phillies have now dropped three in a row.

Excluding a suspended game on the back half of a doubleheader Wednesday, the Braves have alternated losses and wins in six contests since the All-Star break.

The Braves jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Albies doubled and scored on a single by Freeman, who is 23-for-51 (.451) in his past 14 games. Albies hesitated rounding third base and then crashed into catcher Andrew Knapp as the ball caromed away.

Atlanta loaded the bases with two outs in the third and Swanson socked a grand slam to left for a 5-0 advantage. It was his first career grand slam.

Arcia ripped a leadoff homer in the fourth for a 6-0 Braves lead.

Morton blanked the Phillies on two hits through the six four innings.

Gregorius opened the Philadelphia seventh with a triple down the left field line, and Odubel Herrera followed with an RBI double. After Luke Jackson replaced Morton, Segura added a two-out RBI single, and the deficit was cut to 6-2.

In the eighth, Gregorius doubled with two outs, but pinch hitter Andrew McCutchen struck out swinging against Chris Martin.

Atlanta’s Austin Riley walked with the bases loaded in the ninth for a 7-2 advantage.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

