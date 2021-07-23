Cancel
Syracuse Mets blow late lead in loss to Buffalo

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 11 days ago
The Buffalo Bisons used a seven-run eighth inning to pull away from the Syracuse Mets and win, 10-4, in Trenton, NJ on Thursday night. Syracuse led, 4-3, going to the eighth before the Buffalo rally.

Buffalo (41-25) used their hottest bat to get on the board. In the bottom of the first inning, Tyler White hit a solo home run to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead. The homer was White’s fourth home run in his last five games.

The Bisons added another run in the third. Logan Warmoth hit a one-out single, and then Kevin Smith drew a walk. After White flew out, Christian Colón reached on an error by the third baseman Orlando Calixte, allowing Warmoth to score as the Bisons took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Buffalo’s Riley Adams led off with a double and moved to third on a Richard Ureña groundout. Dilson Herrera followed with a single that scored Adams to increase the Bisons lead to 3-0.

Syracuse (23-45) put together a big top of the fifth inning. Wilfredo Tovar hit a leadoff double, and Calixte followed with a single, advancing Tovar to third. With Martin Cervenka batting, Calixte stole second base. Later in his at-bat, Cervenka produced a sacrifice fly to score Tovar and make it 3-1 with Buffalo still in front. With Calixte still at second, Drew Jackson walked. After Albert Almora Jr, struck out, Calixte stole third and Jackson stole second. Cesár Puello then hit a one-run single to score Calixte to make it a one-run contest, 3-2. With two runners on and two-outs, Brandon Drury delivered with a two-run double to give Syracuse a 4-3 lead.

Syracuse starting pitcher Akeem Bostick went five innings, allowing three runs, two of them earned, seven hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Trey Cobb came out of the bullpen to pitch the sixth inning for the Mets. The Bisons loaded the bases with two-outs, but Cobb struck out Warmoth for the third out. Buffalo manager Casey Candaele was ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel while arguing the strike three call.

However, in the bottom of the eighth, Buffalo took back the lead with a huge frame. Cullen Large led off with a single, and Riley Adams followed with a go-ahead, two-run home run to give Buffalo a 5-4 advantage. Ureña followed with a single, and then Herrera was hit by a pitch. Nash Knight then flew out for the first out, and then Warmoth walked. After Smith was walked, White connected on a two-run single to extend the Buffalo lead to three runs, 7-4. With Colón at the plate, White stole second base. Colón then proceeded to hit a two-run single to give Buffalo a 9-4 lead. After Large singled, Adams followed with a one-run single to score Colón and cap off the seven-run inning for a 10-4 Bisons advantage.

Syracuse and Buffalo return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Friday for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch. Left-hander Josh Walker will make his first appearance for Syracuse in game four of the series.

