Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees bullpen implodes in brutal 10-inning loss to Red Sox

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9BuY_0b5U6MLt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RKoX_0b5U6MLt00

The Yankees went as far as their temporary identity, more resembling the “Burners” than the “Bombers,” could take them on this night. Timely hits, stolen bases, a bunt and sacrifice flies put them in position for another victory over the Red Sox, but bullpen meltdowns in back-to-back innings proved too much to overcome.

Chad Green surrendered a game-tying two-run double to Kiké Hernández in the ninth inning and Brooks Kriske fired four wild pitches in a nightmarish 10th inning as the Red Sox outlasted the Yankees, 5-4, on Thursday evening at Fenway Park. The Yanks’ winning streak stalled at four games as they opened a crucial road trip against American League East opponents.

Hunter Renfroe came through with the winning sac fly after Brett Gardner’s sac fly drove home a go-ahead run in the top of the 10th. Statcast king Giancarlo Stanton had earlier driven in a go-ahead run, connecting for a soft 76.2 mph single against former teammate Adam Ottavino.

After five starts of zero support for Jordan Montgomery, equaling a franchise record, the Yankees pushed a run across to back the left-hander in the fourth inning. Montgomery settled for a no-decision despite another solid performance, returning to the mound after a 55-minute rain delay halted play in the top of the fifth inning. Montgomery held the Red Sox to three hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out six.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Fenway Park#The Red Sox#Yanks#American League East#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
MLBtheScore

Report: Yankees make trade offer for Rockies' Story

The New York Yankees have offered a trade to the Colorado Rockies for shortstop Trevor Story, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. It is unclear who the Yankees have made available to the Rockies in a potential deal. The Yankees were already reported to be interested in acquiring Story, but...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Trade buzz links Yankees to lefty-hitting All-Star slugger

Brian Cashman might have a way to kill two birds with one stone. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The New York Yankees general manager is shopping for an outfielder as Friday’s trade deadline approaches. He also could use a left-handed bat to bring balance to the lineup. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports there’s a new option Cashman could consider if he wants to check off both boxes.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Red Sox Deadline Moves; Are They Enough?

This MLB deadline has a lot of action. It really seemed as though any player with above average stats was being sent to the tight division battle in Southern California. However, Boston and Tampa Bay are also locked in a tight division battle in the AL East. Both teams were expected to make moves to give themselves that missing edge over each other. Following the deadline, did Boston’s moves even give them an edge?
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Yankees rally in eighth inning to slip past Red Sox

Gleyber Torres hit a tie-breaking, two-out RBI single to cap a four-run eighth inning and help the visiting New York Yankees rally past the rival Boston Red Sox for a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. Torres' bloop single to right field against Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino (2-3) scored Rougned...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Red Sox stun Yankees in 10th inning

Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Enrique Hernandez tied the game at 3 on a two-out,...
MLBchatsports.com

Rafael Devers homers twice, bullpen strong as Red Sox top Yankees 6-2

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win Friday night. Devers followed his two-run with a...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees blow four-run lead in loss to Red Sox

Domingo Germán strutted off the mound after a dominant seventh inning, having protected a bid for history with a four-strikeout inning against the heart of the Red Sox’s lineup. His pitches were crisp, his performance was electric and he knew exactly what was in the hit column. By the end...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees may get important bullpen weapon back in time for Red Sox

Jonathan Loaisiga was counting down the hours until his big trip. He hasn’t seen his family in months, so naturally he was antsy waiting for his All-Star break vacation to his native Nicaragua. The only thing left to do for the fully-vaccinated Loaisiga was test negative for COVID-19 to comply with Nicaragua’s guidelines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy