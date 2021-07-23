Yankees bullpen implodes in brutal 10-inning loss to Red Sox
The Yankees went as far as their temporary identity, more resembling the “Burners” than the “Bombers,” could take them on this night. Timely hits, stolen bases, a bunt and sacrifice flies put them in position for another victory over the Red Sox, but bullpen meltdowns in back-to-back innings proved too much to overcome.
Chad Green surrendered a game-tying two-run double to Kiké Hernández in the ninth inning and Brooks Kriske fired four wild pitches in a nightmarish 10th inning as the Red Sox outlasted the Yankees, 5-4, on Thursday evening at Fenway Park. The Yanks’ winning streak stalled at four games as they opened a crucial road trip against American League East opponents.
Hunter Renfroe came through with the winning sac fly after Brett Gardner’s sac fly drove home a go-ahead run in the top of the 10th. Statcast king Giancarlo Stanton had earlier driven in a go-ahead run, connecting for a soft 76.2 mph single against former teammate Adam Ottavino.
After five starts of zero support for Jordan Montgomery, equaling a franchise record, the Yankees pushed a run across to back the left-hander in the fourth inning. Montgomery settled for a no-decision despite another solid performance, returning to the mound after a 55-minute rain delay halted play in the top of the fifth inning. Montgomery held the Red Sox to three hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out six.
GAME HIGHLIGHTS:
