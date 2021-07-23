Cancel
Provo, UT

Rock out with HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at AOTC

By The Grand Theatre
utahtheatrebloggers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO — It has been 16 months since An Other Theater Company has produced a show on their stage at the Provo Towne Center mall, following the Covid-19 pandemic closures. Kicking off the new season with a celebration, they have brought back their exceptional production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. After my rave review of the original production in 2019, I have been looking forward to this remount since I first heard about it. With high expectations, I was anticipating nothing short of excellence and AOTC delivered with this energetic and fun musical.

