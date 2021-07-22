An Exhibit Revisiting Grand Lake’s Darkest Day is Helping Residents Recover From it

Bill Bruton is noticing some surprising changes in his mountain town nine months after the state’s second largest wildfire ripped through it, destroying more than 300 homes. “Yesterday, I was up there hiking in (Rocky Mountain National Park), and it's amazing. The vistas are greater than they ever were because all there are black poles sticking up,” he said in early July as he led a historical tour in downtown Grand Lake. “You can see ridges that I didn't know where they were.”