Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

Following the new episode tonight on The CW, do you want to know the In the Dark season 3 episode 6 return date? What about some more details from what lies ahead?. We should start things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show airing next week. What gives with that? Like a number of other networks out there, The CW wants to steer clear of airing opposite the Olympics. This tends to eat up a ton of viewers and while live viewers aren’t the only thing that matter these days, they are still important. Sure, In the Dark has already been renewed for another season, but don’t you want to give it the best chance possible to stick around for a while?