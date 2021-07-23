Cancel
Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Dhruv Trivedi
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are beginning to get very real for Hilde as she finds herself summoned to the police precinct on charges of trespassing on private property. Meanwhile, her grandfather reveals things from his past that leave everyone shocked. Episode 7, titled ‘Just a Bird,’ is a blur of big moves and begins to set the tone for the fast-approaching season finale. In between, it also finds time to explore blossoming friendships and ones that possibly need fixing. Let’s unpack all that happens in ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD.

