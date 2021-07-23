Ted Lasso: Season Two Viewer Votes

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCan Ted turn things around in the second season of the Ted Lasso TV show on Apple TV+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ted Lasso is cancelled or renewed for season three. Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Ted Lasso here.

TV & VideosNPR

A New Season Begins For The Much-Loved Sitcom 'Ted Lasso'

JASON SUDEIKIS: (As Ted Lasso) I want you to be grateful that you're going through this sad moment with all these other folks because, I promise you, there is something worse out there than being sad, and that is being alone and being sad. KING: The show's nominated for 20...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere recap: Goodbye, Earl

Ted Lasso is finally back, and I could not be happier about it. Ted Lasso Season 2 begins with AFC Richmond knocked down into the lower division after their heartbreaking loss to Manchester City in the season finale. Since then, AFC Richmond has become an undefeated team — only because...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond soccer team owner Rebecca Welton on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, said her character's demeanor improves in the second season, which premieres Friday. "We're seeing a happier Rebecca," Waddingham told UPI in a video interview. "We're seeing...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Gooooaaaaallll!!! ‘Ted Lasso’ scores again with second season of the best sitcom on TV

If it wasn’t before, the secret is certainly out now: “Ted Lasso” is the best sitcom on TV. The big-hearted, feel-good AppleTV+ streaming series had already generated positive buzz from critics after its 10-episode first season landed in summer 2020. But in an increasingly fragmented TV landscape in which viewers have to make tough decisions about which premium services to pick up and which to ignore, it was still something of a below-the-radar affair.
SoccerColumbian

Apple’s surprise soccer hit ‘Ted Lasso’ steals viewers’ hearts

“Ted Lasso,” last summer’s sleeper TV hit, returns for a much-anticipated second season Friday on Apple TV+ and the smiles plastered across our faces couldn’t be any toothier. For the uninitiated, “Ted Lasso” follows a folksy, twangy-voiced and perpetually optimistic American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who is hired to oversee...
TV & VideosComicBook

Ted Lasso Stars on Evolving Season 2 and Who Ruins the Most Takes

Thanks to starring in Saturday Night Live and subsequent film and TV projects, audiences were well aware of Jason Sudeikis' comedic talent, which served as the anchor of the first season of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. What viewers weren't expecting was to meet so many hilarious new performers that had flown under the radar, including Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. Audiences aren't the only ones who have a hard time keeping their composure while watching the series, as the stars themselves also often struggle to get through their scenes, due to how gut-busting their co-stars are, with the pair revealing which scene partners cause them to ruin the most takes. Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23rd.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ is Just as Therapeutic in Season Two Episode One “Goodbye Earl”

Tissues at the ready. Ted Lasso is back and ready to make us cry, laugh, and wish we had English accents. This emotional roller coaster of a comedy was exactly the kind of wholesome medicine we needed during the pandemic, so it’s no surprise that Apple TV+’s original series has earned itself a record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations for season one and has the No.1 viewership spot on the streaming service. Premiering on July 15th, Ted Lasso reminds us that, for a show about an English soccer team, it’s hardly about the sport at all.
TV Serieskosu.org

'Ted Lasso' Recap: Season 2 Returns With Dogs, Yips And Bad Dates

This is a recap of the first episode of season 2 of Ted Lasso. You absolutely should not read it if you don't want to be spoiled. You've been warned!. In a strong season premiere, Ted Lasso survives a risky opening scene and opens a new line of inquiry: What about the problems a miracle coach doesn't know how to fix?
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

In Season 2, the Ted Lasso phenomenon has not yet consumed Ted Lasso

"With such a lofty status come exaggerated expectations for the follow-up, and Ted Lasso Season 2 acknowledges the pressure its under by putting its titular coach (played by SAG Award winner Jason Sudeikis) on the spot," says Ben Travers of the Apple TV+ series. "His team, AFC Richmond, has been relegated to the EFL Championship division after last year’s season-ending loss, and now they find themselves stuck in a historic streak of ties. (Ted does acknowledge the irony in his predicament, seeing as he routinely forgot ties were even possible during his first season in soccer.) All of this has happened since the new coach came to town, so no matter how many skeptics he’s charmed, the buck has to stop with him. Toss in the lingering pain from his recent divorce as well as a young son living an ocean apart and Ted’s unflagging optimism faces its toughest test yet."
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere tonight: July 23, 2021

The wait for Ted Lasso Season 2 is finally almost over. Within a few hours, fans will be able to watch a brand new episode, and it couldn’t come soon enough. Since the show’s debut last year, Ted Lasso has become a smash hit for Apple TV+. An incredibly optimistic, heartwarming series anchored by Jason Sudeikis’s award-winning performance, Ted Lasso Season 2 doesn’t miss a beat and is back stronger than ever in its sophomore season.

