Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Daily Devotional – Your Father is Watching Over You

By Living Better
livingbetter50.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Psalm 121:1-8. Jesus is closer than a brother and carries us throughout our life as we ask Him to do. He protects us from the heat with shade and carries us so that we don’t harm our feet. 7 The...

www.livingbetter50.com

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Devotional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – Psalm 31:1 (KJV)

In you, O LORD, I have taken refuge; let me never be put to shame; deliver me in your righteousness. When all the clutter is stripped away, what is your real hope? When you push aside the diplomas, awards, accolades, and honors, what is the basis of your significance? Only one source for hope and only one basis of significance is trustworthy. Only One — the LORD God — endures forever! Only our Father in heaven guarantees that our life is significant. So let’s place our hope in the LORD and have him be our refuge!
Religionam630theword.com

A Prayer for When You Can't Decide - Your Daily Prayer - August 2

“Cast your cares on the Lord and He will sustain you; He will never let the righteous be shaken.” - Psalm 55:22. “Are you going to enroll your son in public school, or do you plan to homeschool?” the realtor’s question hung in the air for several minutes. I hadn’t even considered our options. Now as we searched for the perfect place to call home, panic threatened. How had we forgotten possibly the single most important detail of our relocation?
Religionam630theword.com

What's it to You? - Crosswalk the Devotional - July 20

Peter turned and saw the disciple whom Jesus loved following them, the one who had been reclining at the table close to him… When Peter saw him, he said to Jesus, “Lord, what about this man?” Jesus said to him, “If it is my will that he remain until I come, what is that to you? You follow me!” John 21:20-22.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Lord to Give You His Words - Your Daily Prayer - July 22

As they approached Jerusalem and came to Bethphage and Bethany at the Mount of Olives, Jesus sent two of his disciples, saying to them, “Go to the village ahead of you, and just as you enter it, you will find a colt tied there, which no one has ever ridden. Untie it and bring it here. If anyone asks you, ‘Why are you doing this?’ say, ‘The Lord needs it and will send it back here shortly.’” – Mark 11:1-3.
Religionsbcv.org

“My” Can Change Your Life by Michael Fitzgerald (Aug. 1 Devotion)

My Lord and my God.” (John 20:28). Two dates are indelibly etched into my memory as life-changing moments. They are the days my daughter and son were born. Human life took on a greater depth of meaning whenI realized that out of the billions of people on earth, only two can say, “That’s MY dad.” I am awed and honored that part of me lives in them.
Religiontbn.org

Reaching the Next Generation — Psalm 145:4

We are definitely living in some exciting times! More than a year after COVID lockdowns and restrictions put our world on hold, individuals and families are finally circling back to a normal life. For children and teens, that means returning to the daily routine of school, teachers, classes, homework, and the flurry of activities and friends they’ve been missing for so long.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Being Thankful Where You Are

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18, NIV. It can be easy to get caught up in how we could be happier if we had different possessions, opportunities, situations or people in our lives. However, 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says to give thanks in all circumstances. There is not a moment that goes by that we do not have something to be thankful for. Sometimes it is easy to find a lot to be grateful for; other times it feels more difficult to have a thankful attitude.
ReligionTulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Choose to be a person of prayer and not worry

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” -Philippians 4:4-7.
Religionicr.org

Scripture Says/God Says

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” (2 Timothy 3:16) Among the many evidences for verbal inspiration, both within and without Scripture, is the frequent interchange of God recognized as the author of a particular passage with the human author who actually penned it. This can be true only if the very words recorded by the various authors are “God breathed” (the meaning of “inspiration”).
Religionmylifeinourfathersworld.com

Running Away from God?!

Are you ignoring God? Has he asked you to go somewhere and do something that you don’t want to do? How fast are you running in the wrong direction?. When Jesus finished commanding His twelve disciples…He departed from there to teach and to preach in their cities. —Matthew 11:1. He...
ReligionBrunswick News

God commands all people everywhere to repent

My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin?. — D.H. Dear D.H.: The...
Religionhoustonherald.com

What is truth?

Pontius Pilate, governor of the Roman province of Judea, is credited with an infamous quote in John 18:38 of the Bible. “What is truth?” he said. While Pilate wasn’t really asking the question in search of an answer, but was instead attempting to justify his own actions with a rhetorical remark, his words nonetheless went down in history as some of the most memorable ever spoken. But regardless of his intent, Pilate couldn’t possibly have foreseen how relevant that three-word question would become a bit more than 2,000 years later.
Religionmysoutex.com

Choose the church of Jesus’ choice Pt. 2

What is the church of Jesus’ choice? This is a very good question. Even the casual reader of the Scriptures cannot miss the fact that in the New Testament frequent mention is made of “the church.” But someone asks “Well, is the church that Jesus built on the Earth today?” To this question we would have to say YES! I am under the persuasion that we are to do our best to read and pay attention to the commands, the examples and the implications that are found in the New Testament. I emphasize the New Testament because it is the covenant which the followers of Christ are under (Matt. 26:26-28; Heb. 8:7-13, 9:1-18, 10:1-10), and it was only to the Israelites that the Old Covenant was given to (Ex. 20:1,2); though we can benefit from learning the Old Law (Rom. 15:4; 1 Cor. 10:11).
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

The Theological Concerns of Father Ephraim, Abbot of Vatopaidi Monastery

The Abbot of the Sacred Monastery of Vatopaidi on the Holy Mountain, Archimandrite Fr. Ephraim, recently emerged from a major ordeal with the coronavirus, having escaped the teeth of death and is now in the process of recovery. We glorify God for this development, because with prayer and medical science...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
Religionnewwaysministry.org

Catholic Nun’s Accompaniment of Transgender Community Began with a Bus Ride

A Catholic nun in India has a dignified vision for the transgender community that all started on a bus. While traveling in Assam, a state located in northeastern India, Sr. Prema Chowallur, a member of the Congregation of Sisters of the Cross, noticed a woman sitting alone on the crowded local transportation. Prema sat down where nobody else would and soon realized her seatmate was a trans woman. In their conversation, the trans woman described how her family had excluded her and she had ended up in a slum.
Grand Haven, MIPosted by
Grand Haven Tribune

GH man ordained as Catholic priest

A Grand Haven man said that he had the “most joyful weekend of my life” when he was ordained into the priesthood recently. Grand Rapids Bishop David Walkowiak and 50 fellow priests welcomed Noah Thelen, 27, into the Catholic Church during Mass at the Grand Rapids Cathedral on June 5.
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.

Comments / 5

Community Policy