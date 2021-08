Success both in competition and in the classroom continue to be hallmarks of the Arkansas State track and field programs. Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams were named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams, each boasting cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher, while 13 total athletes (10 women, 3 men) garnered All-Academic individual honors. In order to be recognized, student-athletes had to own a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 and must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, indoors and outdoors combined.