No, Jack Dorsey isn't trolling ETH by making its logo the Ethiopian flag

The trio of cryptocurrency superstars were interviewed by Square Crypto Lead Steve Lee on a number of topics relating to Bitcoin, including its impact on the environment. Wednesday’s B Word Conference, hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation, featured a panel that, while small, had several powerful voices in attendance. CEO and CIO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk, and CEO of Square and Twitter, Jack Dorsey, each sat down to share their views on a number of topics pertaining to Bitcoin. Topics ranged from what inspired each member’s interest in bitcoin, the possibility that bitcoin could become P2P cash, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESGs), and even the idea of a personal space heater that could mine bitcoin while keeping you warm.