No, Jack Dorsey isn't trolling ETH by making its logo the Ethiopian flag

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, Jack Dorsey isn't trolling ETH by making its logo the Ethiopian flag. Crypto Twitter was united in amusement today when the hashtag #eth began to automatically show the Ethiopian flag as the Ethereum 'logo'. Given Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s love of Bitcoin and the fact Bitcoin has its own...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

