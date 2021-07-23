Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as China Tech Shares in Hong Kong Fall Amid Renewed Regulatory Fears
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday as investors monitored Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong after regulatory concerns resurfaced. By the Friday market close in Hong Kong, shares of Chinese tech firms listed in the city tumbled. Kuaishou plunged 10.75% while Tencent slipped 2.39% and Meituan dropped 2.36%. The broader Hang Seng Tech index declined 2.96%.www.nbcchicago.com
