Theodore Douglas Novak, Sr. 7/28/1935 - 12/5/2020

Born July 28,1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Frank and Matilda Novak. Siblings: Jimmie, Thomas (deceased), and Melvin (deceased). "Ted" was a high school athlete who excelled in baseball, tennis, and wrestling. He was a graduate of Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids. He married his high school sweetheart, Ellyne Mae Carlson, in a marriage that lasted 67 years and they raised 8 children: Angellyne, Theodore Jr., Joyellyne(deceased), Tarellyne (deceased), Thaddaeus, Detrich, Lena, and Tillie. Ted entered the building trades, started body-building which became a life-long pursuit. At 37 years of age he attended and graduated with his Doctor's degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa. He practiced in California and worked with 40 players on the San Francisco 49er football teams of the late 80's and early 90's and saw them to success in four Superbowls. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints since 1968. He volunteered for home-teaching and other church assignments. In addition, he gave lectures and coached on health. In 1995 at the age of 60 his was the cover photograph for Health World Magazine. In 2010 he was privileged to be photographed with his mentor, Jack LaLanne , Ted's inspiration for a healthy life-style. He succumbed to death due to a stroke in the loving arms of his wife and surrounded by family on December 5, 2020. A celebration of life is planned for August 1,2021, in Sacramento, Ca.