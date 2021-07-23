Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Theodore Douglas Novak, Sr. 7/28/1935 - 12/5/2020

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 11 days ago

Born July 28,1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Frank and Matilda Novak. Siblings: Jimmie, Thomas (deceased), and Melvin (deceased). "Ted" was a high school athlete who excelled in baseball, tennis, and wrestling. He was a graduate of Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids. He married his high school sweetheart, Ellyne Mae Carlson, in a marriage that lasted 67 years and they raised 8 children: Angellyne, Theodore Jr., Joyellyne(deceased), Tarellyne (deceased), Thaddaeus, Detrich, Lena, and Tillie. Ted entered the building trades, started body-building which became a life-long pursuit. At 37 years of age he attended and graduated with his Doctor's degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa. He practiced in California and worked with 40 players on the San Francisco 49er football teams of the late 80's and early 90's and saw them to success in four Superbowls. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints since 1968. He volunteered for home-teaching and other church assignments. In addition, he gave lectures and coached on health. In 1995 at the age of 60 his was the cover photograph for Health World Magazine. In 2010 he was privileged to be photographed with his mentor, Jack LaLanne , Ted's inspiration for a healthy life-style. He succumbed to death due to a stroke in the loving arms of his wife and surrounded by family on December 5, 2020. A celebration of life is planned for August 1,2021, in Sacramento, Ca.

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Melvin, IA
State
California State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Sacramento, CA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Obituaries
City
Davenport, IA
City
Davenport, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Sacramento, CA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Jack Lalanne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Wilson High School#Latter Day Saints#Health World Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Wrestling
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Rapper DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy