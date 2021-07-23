Obituary: Sigune von Osten, Soprano, Producer & Major Champion of Modern Music, Dies at 71

Solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, Christians being fed to the lions at the Colosseum in Rome, religious pilgrimages throughout history, Santacon, humankind has always had a proclivity for mass gatherings where hundreds to millions converge, surrendering themselves to the bliss of being part of something, part of the crowd. The music festival is the modern manifestation of this impulse, whether it be EDM fans in Europe or hipsters at Coachella. The history and importance of the music festival is the subject of “Festival Rising,” part of Banger Films’ new documentary series This Is Pop, which premiered last month on Netflix.