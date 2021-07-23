Obituary: Sigune von Osten, Soprano, Producer & Major Champion of Modern Music, Dies at 71
German soprano Sigune von Osten died in the historic Trombacher Hof monastery, near Bad Kreuznach, Germany, on July 8, 2021. She was 71. Born on March 8, 1950, Von Osten studied in Hamburg and Karlsruche and became a champion of contemporary music by 20th and 21st century composers including John Cage, Olivier Messiaen, Luigi Nono, Giacinto Scelsi, and Krzysztof Penderecki, many of whom she worked with closely. In sum, she performed in over 100 world premieres. She was also a champion of composers from communist countries in the Society Union.operawire.com
Comments / 0