Russia Eyes Biggest Rate Hike Since 2014

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia may increase interest rates by the most since the ruble crisis in 2014 as it struggles to contain surging inflation. Annual inflation has risen to a five-year high of 6.5% and inflation expectations have jumped, setting back Governor Elvira Nabiullina’s efforts to bring price growth below a 4% target. She’s already raised rates 125 basis points this year but economists see much more coming.

za.investing.com

BusinessBusiness Insider

Russia Manufacturing Activity Lowest Since November 2020

(RTTNews) - Russia's manufacturing activity deteriorated to the lowest since November last year amid weak client demand, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 47.5 in July from 49.2 in June. A PMI reading below 50 signals contraction in the sector.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

POLL-Brazil cenbank set for 100 bps hike, biggest in 18 years

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will raise interest rates by a full percentage point on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll, its largest increase since 2003 as policymakers try to prevent this year’s runaway inflation from spilling over into 2022. With current inflation well over 8% -...
Businessinvesting.com

South Korea July inflation accelerates; staying at nine-year peak

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May, as hot weather conditions lifted prices of fresh food, while oil products and housing rental and other services costs continued rising. The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 2.6% year-on-year, Statistics...
Businessinvesting.com

The 1.9 Million Reasons the BOE Will Echo Fed’s Rate Patience

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Bank of England officials who favor patience on scaling back stimulus will likely dominate the policy discussion this week, with risks to the labor market recovery outweighing a surge in inflation. With...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Not time to hike US rate, will continue to buy bonds

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The time is not right yet to raise US interest rates as the Federal Reserve is still focused on buying bonds to support an economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman Jerome Powell said. "Right now, it's not the ideal time to think about raising...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Central Bank of Russia hikes policy rate to 6.5%, USD/RUB trades below 74

Following the decision to hike the policy rate by 100 basis points to 6.5%, Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that their monetary policy will not restrain the economic growth in Russia, as reported by Reuters. "New OPEC+ agreement will contribute to Russia's economic growth in 2021...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Russia Central Bank Hikes Key Rate By 100 Basis Points As Expected

(RTTNews) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Friday, to bring the inflation to the target. The Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 6.50 percent from 5.50 percent. The outcome of the meeting came in line with economists' expectations.
Business94.3 Jack FM

UK inflation to hit 3.9% in early 2022, NIESR forecasts

LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer price inflation will reach 3.9% early next year, almost double the Bank of England’s target, but should fall back to 2% the year after if the BoE begins to raise interest rates, a leading think tank forecast on Monday. The National Institute of Economic and...
Businessactionforex.com

The US Economic Growth Exceeds Expectations

The new trading month started with the market participants focusing on Friday’s NFP report. Because the Federal Reserve of the United States has a dual mandate, one that focuses on both price stability and job creation, the way the labor market performs is viewed as decisive for the future path of monetary policy.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
EconomyPosted by
Los Angeles Times

China stocks in U.S. suffer biggest two-day wipeout since 2008

Beijing’s sweeping crackdowns on its technology and education sectors have unleashed shock waves across global markets, erasing $769 billion in value from U.S.-listed Chinese stocks over the course of just five months. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index — which tracks 98 of China’s biggest companies listed in the U.S....
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Dow has biggest daily drop since October

* Major U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower; Dow off more. * Energy leads S&P sector declines, consumer staples falls. * U.S. Treas 10-yr yield 1.195%; hit lowest point since Feb. 12. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. DOW HAS...
Economyinvesting.com

France's SocGen raises 2021 forecast as bad loan provisions fall

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (OTC:SCGLY) on Tuesday raised its forecast for the full year as the lender swung back to a profit in the second quarter on lower pandemic-related charges for bad loans and a rebound in its French retail banking business. Societe Generale now expects revenue...
Economyinvesting.com

Crypto Trading Under Pressure, China Crackdown Intensifies

Crypto Trading Under Pressure, China Crackdown Intensifies. China’s central bank is still going full throttle on regulating crypto trading in the nation. The PBoC published a detailed list of its plans on the matter for the rest of 2021. It will, however, push for the digital yuan rollout to promote...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar waivers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

(Updates prices and market moves; changes byline and dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.058 by early afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and a stock rally eased on a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.17% early on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was flat on the day at $1.1867. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7364. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:14PM (1714 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0580 92.1080 -0.04% 2.308% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1867 +0.00% -2.87% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2700 109.6900 -0.39% +5.74% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.67 130.15 -0.37% +2.17% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9055 0.9051 +0.06% +2.36% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3891 $1.3896 -0.01% +1.70% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2500 1.2468 +0.26% -1.83% +1.2512 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7364 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0746 1.0741 +0.05% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8542 0.8534 +0.09% -4.42% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.04% -2.88% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4795 10.4576 +0.21% +0.12% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5927 8.5847 -0.07% +4.84% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.1979 10.2053 -0.07% +1.21% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Jane Merriman)
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fundamental Daily Gold Price Forecast

Gold futures suffered a significant drop on Friday, yielding most of the gains recorded in the previous session, as the recovery of the US dollar curbed demand for the yellow metal denominated in that currency. Recall that the market rose on Thursday to its highest level since July 15, stimulated by the words of the president of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, assuring that a possible rate hike was not on the table at the moment .

