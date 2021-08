Our nominations and rankings are done and the 2021 SpoilerTV Favorite TV Show Championship will start on Sunday, August 1. The show rankings list is below. Before we start, let’s add a little extra fun. For this year only, we’re adding a prediction contest and I highly urge you to enter because it's a lot of fun and absolutely free. This is your chance to guess which shows will win each round. Remember the prediction contest is about who you think will win, NOT who you want to win. Enter the contest through the link below.