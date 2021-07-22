Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Insomnia Drugs Risky When Taken With Opioids

By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedications commonly prescribed to treat insomnia significantly increase the risk of death for older adults if the drugs are taken with opioids, according to new study. Zopiclone, zaleplon and zolpidem – collectively known as “Z-drugs” – are sold under brand names such as Ambien, Lunesta and Sonata. Z-drugs are sedative-hypnotics and act in a similar way as benzodiazepines, but are considered safer because they belong to a different class of medication.

www.painnewsnetwork.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drugs#Insomnia#Plos Medicine#Medicare#Valium#Plos Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
San Francisco, CAstudyfinds.org

Loneliness is driving more older adults to use opioids, prescription drugs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Loneliness has become major mental health talking point during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s particularly prevalent among older adults; something that generally went without discussion before quarantines allowed much of society to see how painful living alone can be for some. Now, a new study is revealing how dangerous feeling lonely can be for seniors, especially when it comes to taking medications. Researchers from the University of California-San Francisco say older adults who consider themselves very lonely are much more likely to be using prescription painkillers, anti-anxiety drugs, and powerful opioids than more active seniors.
Healthcysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Patients Report Satisfaction, Concerns With Opioids

People with cystic fibrosis (CF) who use opioids to manage pain commonly report being satisfied with the treatment, but also have concerns about the potential for addiction and stigmatization, according to the results of a recent patient survey. The findings highlight “the need for guideline-driven practice standards, including the role...
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

How Drug Warriors Made the 'Opioid Epidemic' Deadlier

According to the lawsuits that four drug companies agreed to settle last week, the "opioid epidemic" was caused by overprescription of pain medication, which suggests that curtailing the supply of analgesics such as hydrocodone and oxycodone is the key to reducing opioid-related deaths. But that assumption has proven disastrously wrong and revealed how prohibition makes drug use deadlier.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Aspirin and other common anti-inflammatory drugs could help prevent COVID-19 deaths, says pharmacy researcher

A University of Alberta pharmacologist is encouraging the trial of common anti-inflammatory medications such as aspirin to treat the most harmful outcomes of COVID-19. Most people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recover without serious symptoms, reported Ayman El-Kadi, professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, in a recently published academic paper. However, some patients develop inflammation in the lungs, causing coughing and shortness of breath, and a few develop hyperinflammation that can lead to organ failure and death.
Columbus, OHEaton Register Herald

Yost inks $26B deal with drug companies fueling opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday a historic $26 billion nationwide agreement with the three largest distributors of opioids and Johnson & Johnson for their roles in the far-reaching and devastating opioid epidemic. In addition to the monetary settlement, distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and Johnson...
Healthmomblogsociety.com

What Does CBD Feel Like When Taken Orally

Whether you are very prepared or skeptical about taking CBD, your first question might be: “What does CBD feel like?” Unfortunately, your question might not have a definite answer, but the good news is, everybody feels different after taking CBD. This is because human bodies are different, and they respond differently to substances.
Pharmaceuticalsregenstrief.org

Regenstrief research scientist briefs FDA on use and misuse of benzodiazepines

The widespread nonmedical use — specifically abuse, misuse and addiction — of benzodiazepines , a class of psychoactive drugs which includes some of the most commonly prescribed medications in the United States, has become an issue of growing national concern. Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist and Indiana University School of Medicine...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs: Effects on Opioid Prescribing and Drug Overdose Mortality

Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs) have been used in the United States since the early 20th century. Prior to 1914, natural opiates—the predecessors to modern synthetic or semi-synthetic “opioids”—were unregulated by the federal government and widely available for purchase without prescription in most of the United States.1 Use among the American public was quite commonplace. According to one article published in The New York Times, one in every 400 United States citizens had some type of opiate addiction by 1911, reportedly due to “the sudden emergence of street heroin abuse as well as iatrogenic [induced by medical treatment] morphine dependence.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Can CBD Oil Help in Drug Addiction Management?

This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here. Drug addiction is one of the major problems around the world. According to statistics, thousands of people around the world die due to drug-related issues every year. The number of people suffering from drug addiction in the US is increasing exponentially in the past few years and people are looking for new and effective ways to treat this problem.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

WHO recommends 2 arthritis drugs for treatment of COVID-19

The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended using arthritis drugs Actemra from Roche and Kevzara from Sanofi with corticosteroids for COVID-19 patients after data from some 11,000 patients showed they cut the risk of death. A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded treating severe and critical COVID-19 patients with these so-called...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy