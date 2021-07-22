Insomnia Drugs Risky When Taken With Opioids
Medications commonly prescribed to treat insomnia significantly increase the risk of death for older adults if the drugs are taken with opioids, according to new study. Zopiclone, zaleplon and zolpidem – collectively known as “Z-drugs” – are sold under brand names such as Ambien, Lunesta and Sonata. Z-drugs are sedative-hypnotics and act in a similar way as benzodiazepines, but are considered safer because they belong to a different class of medication.www.painnewsnetwork.org
