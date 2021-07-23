Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Shue-Medill Middle School piloting new COVID-19 testing program

By Matt Hooke mhooke@chespub.com
Newark Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShue-Medill Middle School in the Christina School District is one of five pilot schools for a $15 million partnership to provide COVID-19 testing, processing and reporting in schools across the state. The partnership between the Delaware Division of Public Health, the Department of Education and the Quidel Corporation will use...

www.newarkpostonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Charter Schools#Covid 19 Testing#Middle School#The Quidel Corporation#Covid#Dph#Odyssey Charter School#Colonial School District#State
Related
Georgia State41nbc.com

Middle Georgia Schools release new COVID rules for school year

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Teachers, staff and students are getting ready to go back to class, which means schools are now adjusting to a new COVID Rules. Lisa Morgan, President of the Georgia Association of Educators, says they want to ensure the safety of students. The Bibb County School District will not...
Public Healthlaschoolreport.com

New federal data confirms pandemic’s blow to K-12 enrollment, with drop of 1.5 million students; pre-K experiences 22 percent decline

Ata released last month revealed a startling decline in the number of American children attending public schools: Total K-12 enrollment dropped by roughly 3 percent in 2020-21 compared with the previous school year. The overall number obscures an even more dramatic drop among the youngest children. According to the data...
Anchorage Daily News

COVID-19 case prompts closure of ‘in-person opportunities’ for Anchorage’s middle school summer program at Dimond High

The Anchorage School District is temporarily ending in-person instruction for the Dimond Middle School In-Person Summer Learning program after someone associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19. An individual at the district’s middle school summer program -- the district isn’t saying whether they’re a student or staff member --...
Portland, ORsoutheastexaminer.com

New Kellogg Middle School Opens

The new Kellogg Middle School at 3330 SE 69th Ave. is complete and awaiting its Grand Opening on Saturday, August 28, 10 am. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by informal tours of the new school. After a more than three years of design and construction, Portland’s newest school...
Alabama StateWSFA

Back to school: Alabama health officials release updated COVID-19 guidance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released updated guidance for school officials as they prepare to welcome faculty, students and staff for the school year. The guidelines for school administrators and school nurses reflect the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including...
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

COVID-19 testing, positive case protocols for El Paso's schools

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After a year and a half of virtual and hybrid learning, many borderland school districts will have students return for face-to-face instruction in less than a week. As the delta variant spreads across the country and COVID-19 cases climb in El Paso, the pandemic isn’t...
Educationallongeorgia.com

U.S. Department of Education Releases “Return to School Roadmap” for the 2021-2022 School Year

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) released the “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students, schools, educators, and communities as they prepare to return to safe, healthy in-person learning this fall and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. The Roadmap provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators, and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning. Over the course of the next several weeks as schools reopen nationwide, the Roadmap will lay out actionable strategies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for K-12 schools, so that schools can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning all school-year long.
Dover-foxcroft, MEWPFO

'Pool' COVID-19 testing unveiled at Dover-Foxcroft schools

Dover-Foxcroft schools unveiled a new way to test students for the coronavirus ahead of kids coming back to school this fall. Pool testing allows any students who opt in to be tested in a group weekly, which makes it easier and more cost effective than figuring out students who need to be tested.
Maine StateWMTW

Maine schools begin implementing pooled COVID-19 testing for students

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Maine school districts are beginning to implement pooled COVID-19 testing as they prepare for the return of students in the fall. The state is offering a pooled testing program for all school districts, and officials showed off how it will work Tuesday in Dover Foxcroft. Pooled testing...
Public HealthBoston Globe

How COVID-19 testing can keep students in school

Almost a year ago, we led a group of physicians across Massachusetts in writing to Governor Baker with a plea to implement COVID-19 testing in schools — as a way to keep infected children out of classrooms. But now, with the advances in technology and knowledge that over a year of the coronavirus pandemic has brought us, we are instead advocating to use testing as a way to keep unmasked and unvaccinated kids in school.
Chicopee, MAWWLP 22News

Dupont Middle School in Chicopee offers COVID-19 vaccine Clinic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Health Center, partnering with the Chicopee Public School System will offer a free to the public vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dupont Middle School cafeteria, located at 650 Front Street. The clinic is open to any individual in the...
Genesee County, NYThe Daily News Online

County awarded $1.4 million for COVID-19 testing in schools

BATAVIA — Genesee County will have $1.4 million from the state Department of Health for COVID-19 school testing activities and to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for county schools if legislators formally accept the money. The $1,415,984 is geared toward having the schools basically ready for potential COVID activities in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy