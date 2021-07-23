How news publishers are using the Olympics and AR to flex their emerging tech storytelling
The Washington Post and USA Today are using augmented reality to spotlight the sports new to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, which kicks off today. These AR initiatives are tests to expand their emerging tech capabilities and establish a pathway to turn around similar projects faster in the future. It’s a foray into a relatively new mode of storytelling made possible only at sizable publishers that have the funding and resources to experiment.digiday.com
