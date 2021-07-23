Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How news publishers are using the Olympics and AR to flex their emerging tech storytelling

By Sara Guaglione
Digiday
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post and USA Today are using augmented reality to spotlight the sports new to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, which kicks off today. These AR initiatives are tests to expand their emerging tech capabilities and establish a pathway to turn around similar projects faster in the future. It’s a foray into a relatively new mode of storytelling made possible only at sizable publishers that have the funding and resources to experiment.

digiday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Schaar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Summer Olympics#Olympic Sports#Ar#Usa Today#The Post#Raboutou#Gopros#Pretty Big Monster#Vr#Sony Pictures#The Washington Post#Lede Lab#Big Budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Cell Phonesprotocol.com

Blame COVID for a lack of AR and VR at the Tokyo Olympics

Unused AR headsets. A VR app widely panned by reviewers. A lackluster catalog of 360-degree videos. The Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start this week, won't exactly be a major showcase for immersive media. That's not for a lack of interest: A number of companies had planned to go...
Technologyvrscout.com

AR Experience Introduces Three New Olympic Sports

The Washington Post uses AR and interactive video to showcase three new Olympic sports debuting in Tokyo. The 2020 Olympics are finally here after being delayed due to the global pandemic. And though we may not be out of the woods just yet, the Olympic committee has chosen to move forward with the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, allowing hard-working athletes from all around the world to compete against each other (and themselves) for the chance at taking home an Olympic medal.
Entertainmentthegazette.com

News media is in a battle to foster diversity, equity and fair storytelling

The state of media, especially with regard to journalistic practice, is under scrutiny — and rightfully so. Many Americans came to understand in 2020 that this country and its practices, conditions and policies are founded in structural and systemic inequalities. Many others refused to acknowledge the complicated narrative of social progress, or lack thereof, in favor of complacency and comfort in their privilege. Nevertheless, the national public discourse on the matter elicited questions and concerns about diversity, equity and inclusion in the publishing industry, specifically because of its tendency to uphold elitist practices that benefit white, wealthy content producers.
Electronicsaithority.com

AR VR on-Demand Micro Exhibition Launching At the Mountain View Tech Showcase

SparkAmplify, an AI-powered PR SaaS company is joining forces with its global media publication affiliate, SparkAmpLab, in launching an On-Demand MICRO Exhibition specially catered for the AR VR industry. The company aims to facilitate the transformation of the offline tradeshow and successfully re-define the online experience via its “On-Demand MICRO Exhibition” service. The exclusive XR event will launch on July 20, 2021, during the upcoming Mountain View Technology Showcase in Silicon Valley, California.
InternetAdWeek

Facebook: How to Use the 2020 Olympics Hub

Facebook rolled out a content hub for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The hub allows users to learn about athletes, read news updates, learn about the new events in this year’s Games (like sport climbing) and more without leaving the Facebook application.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Reporter Resigns Following Michael Phelps Article Mistake

A veteran sports reporter has resigned from her position with the New York Times after failing to disclose an important fact in her Michael Phelps story. Earlier this summer, Karen Crouse published a glowing profile on the legendary United States swimmer. However, she failed to disclose in the profile that she’s co-writing a book with Phelps.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Bundle Of Joy’ Pregnancy Rumor

In the latest development of Chris Evans and Lizzo’s pregnancy saga, the Avenger is apparently pretty ecstatic about news of their “little bundle of joy,” and Lizzo made a TikTok update about his response. Yesterday (August 1), Lizzo posted a follow-up video captioned, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!...
Educationsiliconangle.com

Publishing company seeks to reinvent itself by pushing tech-enabled research and education

More and more, it seems like there isn’t a single human endeavor that can’t be touched by technology. Now, publishing company John Wiley & Sons Inc. is transforming how institutions, professionals, corporations and students access informational/educational resources. “Wiley drives the world forward with research in education through publishing and services,”...
Technologyarinsider.co

Data Dive: How Much Does AR Influence Shopping?

AR’s role in marketing and commerce continues to ratchet up as brands see that it’s working. This plays out through performance and ROI in ad campaigns, as well as signals that AR is gaining traction among consumers as a shopping utility. We call this Camera Commerce. As we examined recently,...
InternetSlate

How to Use Wikipedia When You’re Watching the Olympics

Welcome to Source Notes, a Future Tense column about the internet’s information ecosystem. Riddle me this: Michael Phelps came in first. Simone Biles was fourth. Aly Raisman and Katie Ledecky were fifth and sixth, respectively. Hint: The answer is not medal counts. Nor is it GOAT athlete status. Nope, those were the rankings of the most-visited pages on English Wikipedia for the week of Aug. 7, 2016, during the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Phelps’ page received the most traffic that week, with more than 5.4 million page views, while Biles, Raisman, and Ledecky received more than 4.25 million page views, collectively.
EconomyHarper's Bazaar

How Women of Color Are Using Equity Crowdfunding to Achieve Success in the Tech World

It takes a lot of effort to start a company from scratch. From coming up with an idea that is commercially viable to sourcing a team to marketing the product to consumers, a high degree of acumen and drive is required. The real test of endurance, however, is finding the money to get it all going. There are plenty of roads to take: bank loans, government grants, friends and family, angel investors. But in the tech world, venture capital—a form of private equity and a type of financing provided by investors—is often the quickest path to raising large funds.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Top 6 Platforms to Create and Sell Online Courses in 2021

Online courses are becoming truly reliable content that highlights your brand, shares know-how, and earns you additional revenue. Many freelance professionals, online businesses, digital marketing agencies, and knowledge-based niche brands are launching online courses these days. Apart from earning, they aim to create a community and network of digital content...
TechnologyDigiday

Media Buying Briefing: Artificial intelligence ‘is gonna ruin the world… and then we adapt’

Marketers and agencies love to throw around “artificial intelligence” and “machine learning” when talking about raising the bar of effectiveness to new heights, but too often that talk feels like more hype than actuality. That may be starting to change, as AI and its variants find their place in the buy-sell-market equation to run multiple tasks in a blink, unearth insights in troves of data, and even get involved in creative and the placement of advertising.
Public HealthDigiday

Marketing Briefing: Zenni’s vp of growth marketing on making the switch to ‘bite-sized’ planning windows due to Covid

Since March 2020, marketers and agency execs alike have been operating at a different speed, adjusting and readjusting their marketing plans and advertising to adapt to a constantly changing mood due to the ongoing pandemic. To get a sense of how one brand marketer managed those shifts for a growing brand, Digiday caught up with direct-to-consumer eyewear brand Zenni’s vp of growth marketing, Courtney Fadjo Biro. This conversation has been edited and condensed.
Internetmakeuseof.com

The 6 Best Free Blogging Platforms

Blogs are a great way to express yourself and keep your thoughts tidy and organized. Not only are most blogs are highly customizable, allowing the appearance to be altered and graphics added, blog posts can also be easily shared with others. If you have something important to say, a blog post is the perfect way to express that idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy