How news publishers are using the Olympics and AR to flex their emerging tech storytelling

The state of media, especially with regard to journalistic practice, is under scrutiny — and rightfully so. Many Americans came to understand in 2020 that this country and its practices, conditions and policies are founded in structural and systemic inequalities. Many others refused to acknowledge the complicated narrative of social progress, or lack thereof, in favor of complacency and comfort in their privilege. Nevertheless, the national public discourse on the matter elicited questions and concerns about diversity, equity and inclusion in the publishing industry, specifically because of its tendency to uphold elitist practices that benefit white, wealthy content producers.