It’s been a long time since the Vancouver Canucks had two lethal power play units. Even the 2010-11 version of the team really only had one that carried the mail in Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Ryan Kesler, Christian Ehrhoff, and Mikael Samuelsson. They accounted for 52 of their 72 total power play goals that season. You might have to go all the way back to the 2005-06 season when the Sedins and Anson Carter were the best second line in the NHL to find a dominant second unit. In fact, Carter scored nearly half of his 33 goals on the power play riding shotgun with the twins.