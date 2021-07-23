Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

England quarantine rules being relaxed to avoid shortages

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d15sd_0b5TNi9O00

The British government has sought to ease food supply pressures in England by exempting more than 10,000 workers from quarantine rules that led to staff shortages and empty shelves and fears of panic-buying.

However, it has come under criticism Friday for being too hasty in lifting coronavirus restrictions in England and for not doing more to help other crucial sectors, such as transport, the emergency services and energy industry.

In an announcement late Thursday following mounting pressure from increasingly vexed retailers, it outlined plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers that will effectively allow those who test negative to continue working even if they have been notified on their phones to self-isolate due to contact with someone with the virus.

The move, along with a limited relaxation of self-isolation rules for “critical workers” in other key sectors and vital public services came amid growing concerns within government of the impact of the so-called ‘pingdemic’ on many key sectors of the British economy.

Many critics say the National Health Service's app, which has been download by more than 26 million people in England and Wales, or around half the adult population, since it launched last September, has being unfairly singled out. They say it's a distraction from the fact that the U.K. is in the midst of a third surge of the pandemic as a result of the spread of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The app, they say, is just doing its job and self-isolation remains a key weapon in the fight against the virus.

With daily infections predicted by the government to at least double to 100,000 this summer, the number of people being pinged will inevitably grow, potentially to more than 1 million a week.

“The best way to bring down the number of pings would be to bring down the number of infections and the idea that this is a problem with a faulty app which just needs to be binned is nonsense,” said Dr. Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading.

Still, many individuals and firms have taken matters in their own hands. There’s growing evidence pointing to people deleting the app, turning off Bluetooth when they go into areas, such as hospitals, where they could potentially come into close proximity with someone who may have COVID-19, or turning off the contact tracing function.

Amid the resurgence of the virus across the U.K., hundreds of thousands of people, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are self-isolating for 10 days after being advised by the app that they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

It was primarily concerns over food supplies that drove the government's change in approach as more and more workers, including crucial delivery drivers, were having to self-isolate, leading to scenes of empty supermarket shelves and fears of panic-buying by anxious consumers.

The government said it has identified priority locations, including the largest supermarket distribution centers, where testing will begin this week. The program will be expanded to as many as 500 sites next week, encompassing providers of staple foods such as bread and dairy products.

“All of the people working in those key strategic sites, distribution depots and those manufacturing facilities will be able to use this scheme, and probably well over 10,000 people," Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News on Friday.

The new policy was welcomed by retailers, but many said the government should consider bringing forward its previously announced plan to change the self-isolation rules on Aug. 16 when double-jabbed individuals will be exempt from the self-isolation rules.

“It is absolutely vital that government makes up for lost time and rolls out this new scheme as fast as possible,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium.

Alongside the measures to protect food supplies, the government published guidance on Thursday night setting out limited exemptions for fully-vaccinated critical workers from 16 sectors if their inability to work would have a “major detrimental impact” or risk national security. However, the guidance has already led to some confusion within the sectors involved.

Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated employees providing what are deemed critical services would be able to keep working and avoid self-isolation if they have been named on a list kept updated by officials.

The government said the policy is not a “blanket exemption” for all employees in a sector — for instance, while railway signal operators on whom the network depends may be given an exemption, individual train drivers are unlikely to be.

Unions attacked the government for a “mess” of their own making by failing to consult in advance of the lifting of all lockdown restrictions in England.

“The government needs to be clear about who it classes as critical workers," Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the umbrella Trades Union Congress. "The current proposals don’t reflect the real world because businesses don’t exist in isolation — they are part of complex supply chains.”

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

358K+
Followers
92K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Trades Union Congress#Uk#British#The University Of Reading#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Britons refuse to ditch their masks? Some 95% of people tell pollsters they are still wearing a face covering outside their home despite rules being relaxed... but photos from the streets of the UK tell a different story

The vast majority of adults have told a new poll that they are continuing to wear face masks when out and about, despite no longer being legally required to do so. Some 95 per cent of people in Britain said they wore face coverings when outside their home in the past week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.
TravelBBC

Guernsey relaxing coronavirus rules on visitors

A relaxing of coronavirus rules for people travelling to Guernsey has been announced by the bailwick's government. From Tuesday, fully vaccinated travellers from Jersey will be able to present the results of an observed lateral flow test on arrival. Beforehand, people had to take a pre-travel PCR test. Guernsey is...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

France calls UK quarantine rules discriminatory, excessive

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - England's decision to keep quarantine measures for travellers coming from France and not for those coming from other European Union countries is discriminatory and not based on science, a French minister said on Thursday. England said on Thursday it would allow fully vaccinated visitors from...
HealthBBC

NHS pay review: No rise for Welsh NHS' lowest paid in 'botched' review

Accusations of "a botched pay review" have been directed at Welsh Government after they wrongly announced the Welsh NHS's lowest paid will get a pay rise. Health Minister Eluned Morgan said last week the starting pay for Welsh health workers would rise to £10.18 an hour. Ms Morgan has corrected...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

United Airlines Embraces UK Quarantine Rule Change

United Airlines is set to increase its schedule to London Heathrow from August 2nd when the UK is dropping quarantine requirements for US travelers. The carrier will operate six daily flights across the pond in what it calls a ‘milestone’ of recovery. The United States may still be reluctant to...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: England skips quarantine of vaccinated visitors

LONDON — Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe can enter England without quarantining starting next week. The British government says people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or the European Medicines Agency, can take pre- and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating.
Public Healthtravelmole.com

Brits vaccinated abroad could soon avoid quarantine

The government is expected to ease rules for British expats who received their vaccination overseas. A change in current rules is expected to come in next month. At present only UK administered vaccinations are recognised in order to avoid self-isolating for green and amber countries. Those who have been vaccinated...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

New quarantine rules for travellers come into effect

Thousands of travellers arriving in the UK are encountering drastic changes in self-isolation rules.The main change for British passengers who have been fully vaccinated by the NHS is that they no longer need quarantine for 10 days when arriving from “amber list” countries – such as Spain, Italy, Greece and the US.The first beneficiaries were aboard British Airways flight 262 from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, which touched down just 33 minutes after the 4am change in rules. Two more flights from amber list locations, Lagos and New York, had arrived by 6am.The first ferry to arrive from an amber list...

Comments / 0

Community Policy