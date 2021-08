The Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC is working hard to nurture a bullish trend from the support at $41,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading a 2.1% loss on the day as the first digital asset opened the session at $42,233 and touches the daily high of $42,414. The king coin is moving within the short-term bearish trend amid low volatility. Meanwhile, the current conditions imply that the market price may stay range-bound during the next trading hours as the coin remains below the upper boundary of the channel. More so, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) may start moving downwards.