On July 30th, country stars Mo Pitney, Rodney Atkins and Scotty McCreery took over the Ventura Fairgrounds in Ventura, California. Up-and-coming Nashville country artist Mo Pitney started off the night with an intimate acoustic set, playing his originals stripped down for a novel experience for fans. Next up was legendary country veteran Rodney Atkins. While performing his songs, he gave some backstories for each of his big hits; at one point during his set, he talked about a song he wrote for his son and started to cry, making his performance so much more emotionally-charged!