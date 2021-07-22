Cancel
Electronics

FerroQ ferrous wear analyzer

By Heather Hall
Design World Network
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoseidon System’s FerroQ is a standalone device that analyzes a small sample of oil for ferrous debris. The rapid and simple operation accompanied by outstanding sensitivity makes the device a perfect complement to any laboratory oil analysis. The device can be used as a low-cost screening tool to identify samples requiring further analysis, or as a standalone wear debris monitoring solution. The wide range and support for Grease Thief vials enables more flexibility and better measurements and more flexible operations.

www.designworldonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrous#Oil And Gas#Wind Energy#Oil Refineries#Poseidon System#Grease Thief#Usb#Calibration#Manufacturing Pulp
