FerroQ ferrous wear analyzer
Poseidon System’s FerroQ is a standalone device that analyzes a small sample of oil for ferrous debris. The rapid and simple operation accompanied by outstanding sensitivity makes the device a perfect complement to any laboratory oil analysis. The device can be used as a low-cost screening tool to identify samples requiring further analysis, or as a standalone wear debris monitoring solution. The wide range and support for Grease Thief vials enables more flexibility and better measurements and more flexible operations.www.designworldonline.com
