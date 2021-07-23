Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Five must-watch players in men's basketball at the Olympic Games

By Benyam Kidane
NBA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NBA season in the rearview, the focus now shifts to the Olympic Games with a host of NBA players suiting up for their countries. With the NBA season in the rearview, the focus now shifts to the Olympic Games with a host of NBA players suiting up for their countries.

in.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Luis Scola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Basketball#London Olympics#Nba#Fiba#Boomers#Aussies#Group C#The Gasol Brothers#Team Usa#Argentine#Denver Nuggets#El Mago#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Spain
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Wants To Show Kevin Durant That He Can Win With Russell Westbrook: "He Will Regret Letting Russ Be His Point Guard. Too Ball-Dominant"

Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, the Lakers executed a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent a bunch of their players like Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell, along with their 2021 Draft pick to Washington. Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three in LA as they go back in the hunt for an NBA Championship.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAUSA Today

Kevin Durant: 'I dominate and destroy Kyrie' in 1-on-1 games

Kevin Durant has been hopping on Twitter to drop truth bombs of late, and he’s now claiming superiority over superstar teammate Kyrie Irving. Recently, the Nets forward shared some of his practice moments with Kyrie Irving. The NBA is jam packed with offensive talent. Still, it’s undeniable that Uncle Drew and KD are among the best in the world on that end of the floor.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
BasketballNBC Sports

US Men's Basketball Routs Czech Republic as Kevin Durant Makes History

Kevin Durant broke one of Carmelo Anthony’s Team USA records on Saturday. But there’s another record Anthony holds that Durant might want even more. Anthony, the only four-time Olympian in men’s basketball, holds the most Olympic gold medals in the sport with three. Sorry Melo, but Durant soon might be coming for that record also.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine Bests Tomas Satoransky as Team USA Advances

Zach LaVine bests Tomas Satoransky as U.S. advances originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The gold medal quest continues. Team USA concluded its three-game Pool A schedule Saturday morning with a 119-84 victory Czech Republic. They advance to a quarterfinal meeting that has yet to be determined. Here are three...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic Contract News

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently with the Slovenian men’s basketball team for the Olympic basketball tournament in Tokyo. But when he returns to the United States, he could have a big surprise waiting for him. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are prepared to offer Doncic...
NBAnbcboston.com

Kevin Durant Predicts Jayson Tatum Will Be an Olympics Great

Durant sees Olympic greatness in Tatum's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum teamed up to lead USA Basketball to victory in Saturday's game vs. the Czech Republic. Durant dropped 23 points in the 119-84 win and made history in the process, setting the all-time...
BasketballNBA

Team USA beats Czech Republic as LaVine and Satoransky duel

Late in what became a USA Basketball 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic Saturday, Bulls guard Zach LaVine was battling Patrick Auda on a switch into the paint. LaVine fronted and then pushed around to the 6-9 Auda's side as the one time Seton Hall player and veteran European forward called for the ball. LaVine's denied the opening and the ball was passed to the other side of the court.
BasketballNBA

Kevin Durant Becomes USA Basketball's All-Time Leading Olympic Scorer

Kevin Durant became the leading scorer in U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball history as Team USA defeated the Czech Republic 119-84 in its final group play game of the Tokyo Olympics. Durant finished with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and added eight rebounds and six assists....
NBAkslsports.com

Lillard Has Quiet Outing In Team USA Group Finale

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damian Lillard struggled for Team USA in their group play finale against the Czech Republic. The former Weber State guard and Portland Trail Blazers superstar scored eight points on 3-10 shooting for the American team who beat their Group A rival 119-84 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Olympic games.
NBANBA

Global Warriors: Advancing to the Quarterfinals

The quest for Olympic glory continues as Warriors on Olympic teams — Draymond Green (USA), Steve Kerr (USA), Nico Mannion (Italy) — advance to the men’s basketball quarterfinals. A 80-71 Italy win on Saturday resulted in thereby ending Nigeria’s pursuit for an Olympic medal. Team Nigeria (0-3), led by Warriors...
NBAthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Kevin Durant Leads Team USA Blowout of Czech Republic

Put must win in front of a game and Team USA will get it done. Kevin Durant led Team USA to a 119-84 win over the Czech Republic in an early Saturday morning tip stateside. The win for the Americans placed the team into the quarterfinals round that will begin on Tuesday. This was Team USA’s second blowout in as many games.
NBANBA

Tatum Erupts for 27 Points To Lead Team USA into Olympics Quarterfinals

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 27 points Saturday night as Team USA overcame a slow offensive start to log a critical 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic. The victory advanced Team USA to the knockout stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tatum caught fire during the fourth quarter, as he...
TennisNBA

Luka’s world: Doncic’s Olympic debut getting rave reviews

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Luka Doncic’s first Olympics have not been perfect, despite what the basketball standings say. He was defeated. Once. By the rules. Doncic was looking for tickets to go watch men’s tennis when Novak Djokovic was playing in the men’s semifinals. Ordinarily, the world’s top athletes have no problem getting into other Olympic events when their schedules allow. But at the Tokyo Games, amid a pandemic, there are very strict policies about what athletes can do and where they can go. As such, Doncic’s plea for tickets went unfulfilled.
NBASporting News

Kevin Durant must carry flawed Team USA to fourth straight Olympic gold medal

With just under seven minutes left in the third quarter of the final Group A game of the men's Olympic basketball tournament, United States star Kevin Durant lost his handle on the ball. As it slipped away from him, his team held a mere six-point lead over the Czech Republic. He'd broken an impressive record and had played brilliantly, but he had little company among his teammates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy