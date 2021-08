Firefighters in China’s Henan province, where at least 33 people have died in floods triggered by torrential rains, have rescued a baby and transported several others to safety.The Henan fire brigade is seen in a video released by news agency AFP helping several people in the region where vast areas have been submerged in floods as a result of heavy downpour.One firefighter is seen in the video carrying the baby while carefully wading through flood waters, as several other firefighters helped people climb on to boats in the background.In the video, a pregnant woman is also seen gingerly climbing...