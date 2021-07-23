Cancel
Watch: Paul McCartney gets digitally de-aged in Find My Way music video

By Daniel Seah
guitar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney’s music video for Find My Way, remixed by Beck, stars a digitally de-aged version of the Beatle. In the video, a young Macca – sporting his signature mop top hairdo and a blue suit – jives through the hallways of a trippy hotel before a big reveal takes place at the end. Watch it below:

Musicnickiswift.com

How Many Songs Did Paul McCartney And John Lennon Write Together?

Paul McCartney and John Lennon may have shared bowl cuts during their early Beatles days, but the pair were like apples and oranges in real life. Their interests and personalities often clashed due to differing upbringings — family-man McCartney liked to "charm" the press whereas Lennon (once a shoplifter) often "insult[ed] reporters," per The Atlantic. Their differences also extended to their musical abilities with McCartney said to be "meticulous and organized" whereas Lennon was most creative "in chaos." But while they had contrasting ideas, Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon suggested they were like yin and yang when she said, "John needed Paul's attention to detail and persistence. Paul needed John's anarchic, lateral thinking."
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Lil Yachty’s Colorful ‘Love Music’ Video

Lil Yachty has paired his recent single “Love Music” with a colorful new music video. The visual co-stars the rapper and “a love interest who serves as the inspiration for the song,” with the pair frolicking around a Candyland-like world in vibrant outfits. “Love Music” arrived following the release of Yachty’s 2021 mixtape Michigan Boat Boy, which featured rappers from that state’s hip-hop scene. The prolific rapper previously dropped his Lil Boat 3 and Birthday Mix 5 in 2020. Outside of music, Lil Yachty — listed on Rolling Stone‘s Future 25 — is also somehow involved in the Scoop Investments fund with fellow rapper Bhad Bhabie, with a Jewish dating app their first project. The rapper has also aligned with HBO Max for a series based on the card game Uno.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Get back in time: Hi-tech revival for Macca's moptop as the former Beatle, 79, sheds his greying hair using de-ageing technology in new music video

Yesterday, all his tresses seemed so far from grey. Now it looks as if they're here to stay. Well, at least it does in these shots from Sir Paul McCartney's latest video. The Ex-Beatle, 79, has shed his greying hair and slightly wrinkled visage to appear as a young man again – complete with his trademark moptop – with a little help from de-ageing technology.
Celebritieswesb.com

CHRIS JERICHO Details Hilarious Encounter With PAUL MCCARTNEY

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she’s not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, ‘Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…’ ‘Cause I’m always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, ‘Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…’ And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, ‘Let’s go every year.’ We’ll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney: Acclaimed Hulu documentary about Beatles star gets UK release date

An original new series about Beatles legend Paul McCartney finally has a UK release date. The six-part series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, features a “rare” and “in-depth” interview with McCartney, in which he discusses his career as part of The Beatles and Wings, as well as his solo work. It will be released on Disney Plus on 25 August 2021. The show, which was shown in the US on Hulu, sees music producer Rick Rubin interviewing McCartney across six episodes. Made by programme makers Endeavour Content, Disney Plus said the Star Original series “explores music and creativity in...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weird music alert: Isolated audio of Paul McCartney “playing” vegetables

Paul McCartney must be the world’s most famous vegetarian. And now there’s this. When the Welsh band Super Furry Animals were recording their 2001 album, Rings Around the World, they mustered up the courage to call The Cute Beatle to ask if he might contribute something to the record. After all, SFA had been involved in the Liverpool Sound Academy, which was a Macca initiative. McCartney, grateful for SFA’s help, agreed.
Musicxpn.org

Watch Harmony Woods’ haunting “Graceful Rage” music video

Harmony Woods released their stellar third album Graceful Rage this March on Skeletal Lightning Records, and this week the album got its vinyl edition and a breathtaking music video for the title track. Directed by Adam Peditto and produced by Katie Dvorak, the video finds frontperson Sofia Verbilla and her...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch TREMONTI's Music Video For New Single 'If Not For You'

World-renowned guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti will release the fifth album from his solo band TREMONTI, titled "Marching In Time", on September 24, 2021 via Napalm Records. The official music video for the LP's first single, "If Not For You", can be seen below. The clip is a frenetic, high-energy performance video that visually complements the single that will be impacting radio this month.
MusicGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Stories behind the music make 'McCartney 3,2,1' an enjoyable watch

My wife, Kenda, and I have been enjoying the amazing series “McCartney 3,2,1” on Hulu. Filmed in black and white in an intimate studio in 2020, Paul McCartney sits down with legendary producer Rick Rubin, who somehow obtained the original master recordings from Abbey Road Studios. They discuss relationships and...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Music video director Martin Kahan dies aged 74

Acclaimed music video director Martin Kahan, known for his work with Bon Jovi and KISS, has died at the age of 74. Martin Kahan has died at the age of 74. The renowned music video director – who worked with KISS, Bon Jovi and Motley Crue during his career – passed away in New Jersey on Sunday (18.07.21) after a battle with cancer.
CelebritiesGizmodo

Paul McCartney Deepfakes Himself Without the Consent of Young Paul McCartney

In his twilight years, a baggy Paul McCartney has cheated time by summoning his young self from the recesses of the public’s memory and thrusting him back on the world stage. A nimble, de-aged deepfake McCartney appears in a new music video for a Beck collaboration, dancing through the halls of a hotel, getting some looks from “chicks” (likely deepfaked figments of Paul McCartney’s witchery). Asking whether this is okay in 2021 is moot because it’s happening, and nobody likes the alternative facelift, and the shape-shifting Kardashian-Jenners have already bamboozled us for years. Instead, the burning question before us, right at this second as this video disseminates, and we reach a consensus about how to feel: is this cool? A hard pass could devastate the celebrity self-deepfake industry for decades to come.
MusicPosted by
Fatherly

Young Deepfake Paul McCartney Dances in Awesome Beck Collab Video

Paul McCartney has cracked time travel. In a trippy new music video called “Find My Way,” McCartney has seemingly reverted to exactly how he looked circa 1964 at the start of Beatlemania. Or maybe it’s just some rowdy deep fake technology. If you thought Mark Hamill’s young Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was weird, nothing will actually prepare you for this.
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Joe Bonamassa’s New Cinematic “Notches” Music Video

Taken from his long-awaited album set for release later this year, Joe Bonamassa’s new single “Notches” was co-written with Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and features an absorbing music video directed by Paul van Kan. Inspired by Bonamassa’s long and sometimes arduous journey within the music industry, fans will very soon...
MoviesGuitar Player

Watch the Official Trailer for The Beatles’ New Film, McCartney 3,2,1

In the new six-part documentary series from Hulu – McCartney 3,2,1 – Paul McCartney is interviewed by none other than multiple Grammy Award-winning producer Rick Rubin. Rubin – whose previous work includes the likes of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, and Red Hot Chili Peppers – goes deep with McCartney, gleaning tales of The Beatles’ storied career while discussing the band’s creative process and broad musical influences.
TV & VideosBoston Herald

Schaefer: ‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ streaming groove

Hailed as a DJ, Oscar-Grammy-Golden Globe-winning songwriter and producer as well as Best Dressed and a patron and mentor to underprivileged students, England’s Mark Ronson is doing something intriguingly different with his AppleTV+ series “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson.”. Sophisticated yet accessible with six episodes, each one focused on...
Music940wfaw.com

Paul McCartney & Sean Lennon Say John Lennon Would’ve Dug Auto-Tune

Both John Lennon's songwriting partner, Paul McCartney, and the late-Beatle's son, Sean Lennon feel that John would be a fan of auto-tuning his voice — the au courant, note-cheating, pitch-shifting studio device. According to TheWrap.com, “Macca” and Sean appeared on episodes of the Apple TV+ series of Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, with McCartney telling the famed producer: “I’d say that if John Lennon had had an opportunity he would have been all over it. Not so much to fix your voice, but just to play with it.”

