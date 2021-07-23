Can India become a global manufacturing hub?

A kitchen hood, exhaust hood, or range hood is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration. Although largely overlooked, a range hood is one of the most important appliances in the kitchen. They are designed to remove odors, heat, and smoke that can occur while cooking. The Global Kitchen Hood Market Outlook, 2026 report by Bonafide Research beings from an overview of industry structure, and analyses market size and forecast of the market by product, region, sales channel, and company. In addition, this report introduces the market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. The trend growth to keep the kitchen well-managed, clean, and elegant looking space is to allow the market to grow over an anticipated CGAR of 4.9%.