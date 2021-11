It took them 26 years, but the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. It was a miracle run for Atlanta who had a losing record at the All-Star break and were the latest Championship team to get above .500 ever (August 6th). The Houston Astros pushed the series to six games after a wild comeback, but the Braves finally overcame their World Series drought. This all happened despite losing their best player Ronald Acuna Jr., since it took him going down for the Braves to make a variety of deadline moves that got ATL over the hump.

