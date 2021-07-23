Malaysia Airlines not speculating on Airbus A380-800 market value, expects tender to be completed in 4Q21

British Airways has quietly increased the cost of some Avios redemptions on partner airlines Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines without any warning. Members of the Avios program have traditionally enjoyed attractive rates for using Avios to book short-haul flights on both British Airways and its partner airlines. Flights between London and Europe on British Airways remain one of the best uses of Avios thanks to its Reward Flight Saver option, which also has low fixed fees and taxes.