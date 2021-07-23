Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Malaysia Airlines not speculating on Airbus A380-800 market value, expects tender to be completed in 4Q21

By Lynette Hew
theedgemarkets.com
 11 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Malaysia Airlines Bhd said it will not speculate on the market value of used Airbus A380-800 aircraft at a time when its parent company Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd is conducting an open tender for the sale of six units of such aircraft to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19-driven movement restrictions, which have brought the global aviation sector to its knees.

Industryeturbonews.com

Qatar Airways and RwandAir Announce Interline Agreement

Africa is a hugely important market for Qatar Airways and this latest partnership will help support the recovery of international air travel and offer unrivalled connectivity to and from a number of new African destinations. Partnership will leverage Qatar Airways’ global network. Qatar Airways’ access to African destinations will increase.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Asian carriers schedule more ‘preighter’ flights to meet peak season demand

With no let-up in travel restrictions, Asian carriers are planning more passenger-freighter flights to cope with peak season demand. The ‘preighter’ phenomenon seems to be winding down in the US and Europe, as economies open up and authorities weigh safety considerations of carrying cargo in cabins, as well as the extra handling time required.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Has Removed Most Of Its Airbus A330-300s From Storage

Over the past month or so, Qatar Airways has been steadily removing its Airbus A330-300 fleet from storage. The entire fleet has now been relocated from Doha International Airport to Hamad International Airport, with five out of eight aircraft already operating cargo and passenger flights. While Qatar Airways was the...
Industrysimpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Details Its Partnership With RwandAir

Qatar Airways has officially inked an interline agreement with RwandAir, deepening their partnership. The move will allow travelers on both carriers to access over 160 destinations across the networks from their hubs. The agreement comes just weeks after the pair linked their miles schemes to allow passengers to earn on all flights.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Qantas Is Auctioning 2 Airbus A380 Business Class Seats

Need a new chair for your home or office? Maybe Qantas has the answer. The Australian airline is auctioning off two Airbus A380 Skybed II business class seats. But the seats are not being sold for cash. Qantas is running an auction using frequent flyer points. Qantas works to keep...
StocksBusiness Insider

Malaysia Stock Market Expected To Be Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,495-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday. The global forecast...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air Austral’s Airbus A220s Stop In Toulouse En Route To Reunion

En route stop-off According to Airbus, the A220-300 has a range of 3,400 nautical miles (6,297 km). However, the distance from Airbus’ A220 plant in Mirabel to Air Austral’s home in Réunion is 7,933 nautical miles (14,692 km). It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that the aircraft won’t make it all the way on one tank of fuel. As such, a stopover is required en-route.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Points Guy

British Airways devalues short-haul redemptions on Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines with no notice

British Airways has quietly increased the cost of some Avios redemptions on partner airlines Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines without any warning. Members of the Avios program have traditionally enjoyed attractive rates for using Avios to book short-haul flights on both British Airways and its partner airlines. Flights between London and Europe on British Airways remain one of the best uses of Avios thanks to its Reward Flight Saver option, which also has low fixed fees and taxes.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

75 Years Of SAS: A Look At The Airline’s History

This weekend marked the 75th anniversary of Scandanavian Airlines, or SAS as it is commonly known. Founded on 1st August 1946, SAS is the flag carrier of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. From the pre-jet age to today, SAS has been at the forefront of many aviation endeavors. Here’s a look at the airline’s history.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Emirates Adds Just 1 New A380 Destination For August

July saw Emirates adding a modest number of destinations to its recovering Airbus A380 network. Unfortunately, the recovery has less oomph in August, with only one new scheduled Airbus A380 destination joining the pack. The airline also has a one-off Airbus A380 flight planned for next week. Emirates was already...
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Air Austral Takes Delivery of First A220-300

Indian Ocean-based French carrier Air Austral of France’s La Réunion has received its first Airbus A220-300 aircraft, delivered from Airbus A220 Final Assembly Line in Mirabel, Canada. The carrier expects the second and third aircraft delivery to join Air Austral fleet in the coming days. Air Austral announced the purchase...
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Transatlantic start-up carrier signs for more Dreamliners

Start-up transatlantic carrier Norse Atlantic Airways has agreed to lease six additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from December. The agreement with leasing firm BOC Aviation increases the company’s fleet to a total of 15 Dreamliners. The lease “at attractive rates and payment terms” allows the carrier a flexible implementation during start-up...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Is Happening With Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A380s?

**UPDATE 08/02/21 @ 09:45 AM: Statement from Singapore Airlines added below.**. Once the second-largest operator of the Airbus A380, Singapore Airlines’ aircraft haven’t seen much flying recently. After being parked up during the early days of the pandemic, the A380s have been sitting in the desert or at their hub. However, SQ has been flying these aircraft recently and even bringing them back home to Changi. Here’s what’s happening with the superjumbo right now.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

International Passenger Numbers Stay Down Across Asia-Pacific

Ongoing travel restrictions and border closures continue to plague international airline travel in the Asia-Pacific region. The region’s airlines carried just 1.4 million international passengers in June, or just 4.4% of the 32 million carried in the corresponding month in 2019. June’s numbers up fractionally on May’s figures. The Kuala...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Finally allows Qatar Airways Redemptions

Alaska Airlines has been a full partner of the OneWorld alliance for months now, but redemptions across all the airlines have not yet been finalized. For one partner, Qatar Airways, the wait is finally over. Earning on Qatar. A quick refresher on earning Alaska miles with Qatar Airways flights. As...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air India Plans To Keep Its Boeing 747 Fleet

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year prompted several airlines to prematurely retire their remaining Boeing 747s. However, this has not been the case everywhere. Indeed, Air India is set to retain its last four jumbos for the time being. This comes after a recent statement from the country’s Minister of State for Civil Aviation regarding the 747s.

