Malaysia Airlines not speculating on Airbus A380-800 market value, expects tender to be completed in 4Q21
KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Malaysia Airlines Bhd said it will not speculate on the market value of used Airbus A380-800 aircraft at a time when its parent company Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd is conducting an open tender for the sale of six units of such aircraft to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19-driven movement restrictions, which have brought the global aviation sector to its knees.www.theedgemarkets.com
Comments / 0