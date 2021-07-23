Kappa Delta Foundation: Operations Coordinator
JOB SUMMARY: Position oversees gift entry and acknowledgement. Position ensures consistent record keeping, tracking and reporting for all gifts- current and planned. Position supports established education and technology grant funds and scholarship fundraising efforts. Position focuses on building relationships with all foundation donors through stewardship and recognition to secure donor retention and build a pipeline for future giving. Position supports capital campaign planning and execution and supports the campaign steering committee.
