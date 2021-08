Children have several milestones, and each one takes their own time to reach these milestones. The same holds true for napping as well. If there’s one thing you would have noticed as a parent or caregiver, it is this — kids nap a lot (as they should). As babies, they tend to sleep most of the day, and as they grow older, the amount of time spent napping lessens a bit, but they still do nap, maybe twice or thrice a day. This might worry you a bit, particularly if you’re comparing your child with the other children.