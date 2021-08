It’s no secret that we love to explore all of the new eats and drinks in Disney World! But, restaurants have SO much more to offer than just what’s on the menu. Most Disney restaurants have their very own backstories, themes, and hidden details, and most guests typically take them for granted when they’re dining. And, hey, we get it — between shows, cavalcades, rides, and more there’s a whole lot to get to when you’re visiting Disney World! But, before you scarf down the Lion King Dessert at Tiffins and head out to the rest of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we’ve got some fun details that you should take some time to check out in the restaurant!