The four-story, three part development at 1300 King Street could be finished by this time next year, according to a partner in the joint venture. The former homes to Pines of Florence and Aftertime Comics at 1300 and 1304 King Street (at the corner of S. Payne Street) are now shells of their former selves. The buildings were erected in the early 19th century and are in the process of being restored by developers The Holladay Corporation and The Foundry Companies.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO