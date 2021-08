If I asked you what the oldest amusement park in the world was what would you say?. You may respond with Disneyland, or Disney World. Maybe you’d say Cedar Point if you’ve been reading Behind the Thrills for a while and realized they were 150 years old? Maybe you’d pick a small local park for your guess? Well unless you said Lake Compounce located in Connecticut – you’d be wrong. This park has been in operation for a long time…in fact, let’s put it into perspective: