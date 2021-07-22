HBO Removed From Apple TV Channels, Existing Subscribers Unable to Log In to HBO Max App

HBO Max is partnering with Snapchat to bring free episodes of their shows to the social media platform. If you’re not using Snap as much, the app has introduced Snap Mini, which allows users to watch episodes along with their friends. Warner Bros. becomes the first major streaming outfit to take a plunge into this space on Snap. (Other places have tried to make watching along with a movie during the pandemic as well.) It will be interesting to see if HBO Max viewers make use of the app in big numbers. The allure of free episodes and watching with your followers could lead to some wild moments on Snapchat. For them, the decision is a no-brainer as all social media companies look for ways to increase eyeballs on their service. It’s curious that Twitter, TikTok, or Facebook haven’t made an effort to build out something similar with studios. For now, if you want to watch the Gossip Girl reboot or any number of other HBO series, you can head over to Snap and see what all the fuss is about.