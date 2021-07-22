Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

HBO Removed From Apple TV Channels, Existing Subscribers Unable to Log In to HBO Max App

thestreamable.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has been removed from Apple TV Channels, leaving those who normally access their HBO subscription through the Apple TV App, without a way to stream content from the pay-tv outlet. With the launch of HBO Max, HBO was no longer available for new users through Apple TV Channels. Existing...

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Apple Tv Channels#Apple Tv App#Paramount#Starz#Mac#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
iPad
Related
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple refunds HBO subscribers and offers HBO Max discount

Apple on Thursday offered customers a refund for any unused portion of their subscription and a discount for HBO Max, following HBO’s removal of HBO’s Apple TV Channel. HBO officially shuttered its Apple TV Channels for all users [on Thursday], urging existing subscribers to migrate to its standalone HBO Max app. Apple subsequently informed users of the situation and began to issue refunds.
TV & VideosMacdaily News

HBO officially shuts down its Apple TV Channel

When HBO Max launched earlier this year, HBO simultaneously stopped participating in Apple TV Channels, which meant that new subscribers could not sign up for HBO through Apple TV Channels. Existing subscribers could however continue to access their subscriptions. Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:. HBO appears to have flipped a switch...
TV & VideosComicBook

HBO Max Offering Free Episodes On Snapchat

HBO Max is partnering with Snapchat to bring free episodes of their shows to the social media platform. If you’re not using Snap as much, the app has introduced Snap Mini, which allows users to watch episodes along with their friends. Warner Bros. becomes the first major streaming outfit to take a plunge into this space on Snap. (Other places have tried to make watching along with a movie during the pandemic as well.) It will be interesting to see if HBO Max viewers make use of the app in big numbers. The allure of free episodes and watching with your followers could lead to some wild moments on Snapchat. For them, the decision is a no-brainer as all social media companies look for ways to increase eyeballs on their service. It’s curious that Twitter, TikTok, or Facebook haven’t made an effort to build out something similar with studios. For now, if you want to watch the Gossip Girl reboot or any number of other HBO series, you can head over to Snap and see what all the fuss is about.
Financial Reportsamericanpeoplenews.com

AT&T Adds 2.8M HBO And HBO Max Subscribers In Q2, Smashes Wall Street Forecasts – Deadline

HBO and HBO Max added 2.8 million subscribers in the second quarter, reaching 47 million in the U.S. and helping parent AT&T beat Wall Street forecasts. Total AT&T revenue of $44 billion rose almost 8% from the year-earlier period and topped analysts’ consensus estimate of $42.6 billion. Earnings per share went up 7% to 89 cents, well ahead of analysts’ outlook of 79 cents.
TV Showsthestreamable.com

HBO Max Introduces Free In-App Co-Viewing Feature on Snapchat

HBO Max has partnered with Snapchat to bring award-winning TV shows to Snapchatters in a unique co-viewing experience. Snapchat’s Snap Minis platform allows Snapchatters to watch shared content together. Now, pilot episodes of select HBO Max shows are available to stream for free within Snap Minis. To access full episodes...
NFLCollider

Here’s What’s New to HBO and HBO Max in August 2021

While August may traditionally be a bit of a slow month at the movies, it’s anything but on HBO Max. The streaming service is adding a robust lineup of titles both new and old, including the highly anticipated new DC movie The Suicide Squad from writer/director James Gunn, debuting August 5th. This will be the first DC movie to debut on HBO Max at the same time it’s in theaters, giving fans the option of watching the R-rated superhero film from their living room over and over again – at least for 31 days, at which point The Suicide Squad will be pulled from HBO Max and will only be available to see in theaters.
TV & VideosCNET

HBO Max's direct US subscribers rise to 12.1 million in 13 months

HBO Max had 12.1 million direct accounts in the US at the halfway point of this year, HBO's parent company, AT&T, said Thursday in its latest quarterly report -- an increase of 2.4 million in the last three months and more than quadruple the number a year earlier, which was soon after HBO Max launched.
TV ShowsComicBook

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in August 2021

August is going to be a big month for HBO Max subscribers. The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has established itself as a source for great movies and TV, and its popular roster of titles is going to add even more to its ranks next month. On Wednesday, HBO Max released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its lineup in August, and it's filled with new originals and beloved classics alike.
TV & Videosthurrott.com

HBO and HBO Max Have Over 67.5 Million Subscribers

HBO and HBO Max added 10.7 million new subscribers over the past year and the services now have a combined 67.5 million subscribers. “The only thing I can promise you is change,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said when asked about competition in the streaming video market. “There is no doubt that change is coming, and that’s appropriate because we live in a dynamic time.”
tvtechnology.com

HBO Max and HBO Subs Hit 67.5 Million Worldwide

DALLAS, Texas—AT&T’s second quarter results showed faster than expected growth for HBO Max and HBO subscribers, with U.S. subs jumping by 10.7 million over the last year and global subs climbing by 12 million to 67.5 million at the end of the second quarter. In announcing the results John Stankey,...
TV & VideosTidbits

HBO Shuts Down Apple TV Channel, Paramount+/Showtime Bundle Subscriptions Canceled

Second, while Paramount+ and Showtime are both still available on Apple TV Channels, those who took advantage of last year’s two-for-one subscription have had those subscriptions canceled without warning. It’s not yet certain if the cancellation was a bug or was intentional. To see if your subscription was canceled, go to Settings > Your Name > Subscriptions on an iPhone.
TV & VideosScreendaily

HBO, HBO Max hit 67.5m global subscribers

Global HBO and HBO Max subscribers have reached 67.5m with the service in the early stages of international roll-out, prompting parent company AT&T to increase its year-end membership forecast to 70-73m. The platforms added 2.8m US subscribers in the second quarter for 47m and have seen a 10.7m year-on-year gain...
TV & VideosComicBook

HBO Max Adds 2.8 Million Subscribers, Reaching 47 Million Total

Now is a really good time to be a streaming service. Well, that may not be true for failed experiments like Quibi, but the established streamers are finding ways to become consistently successful each and every quarter. While Netflix and Disney+ dominate a large chunk of the streaming market, HBO Max is starting to cover a lot of ground, as its impressive subscriber growth continues.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Dune’ TV Series at HBO Max Finds New Showrunner

Diane Ademu-John is the new showrunner for HBO Max’s upcoming “Dune” spinoff TV series. She replaces Jon Spaihts, who left the project at the end of 2019 in order to focus on writing the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic. Based on Herbert’s “Dune”...
baltimorenews.net

Watch The Suicide Squad 2 Full Movie on HBO Max and Amazon Prime

Ready to catch up with the world's best super-villains? Outrageous laughter and gleeful mayhem ensue as Harley Quinn (Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) embark on a do-or-die mission to destroy a bioweapons factory run by evil genius the Thinker (Peter Capaldi). The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy