Cochise County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 23:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 954 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bisbee-Douglas Airport.

