Dead Space remake confirmed exclusively for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC
EA has officially confirmed that EA Motive will indeed be remaking horror classic Dead Space for next generation consoles and PC. The announcement during this evening’s EA Play Live broadcast was light on detail outside of confirmation it was happening, and a teaser trailer. However, a subsequent press release offered up more details. Rather than a sequel, it’s the original game that’s being “rebuilt from the ground up” in the Frostbyte engine. Players are promised an “improved story, characters and gameplay” along with “stunning visuals and audio” only for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. (Sorry Xbox One & PS4 owners.)www.videogamer.com
Comments / 0