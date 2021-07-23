Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Good Smile does a fourth release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword figma Link figure, now available for pre-order

By Bryce
nintendoeverything.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodSmile is releasing a fourth wave of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword figma Link figures. These figures first released some time ago, but a new release is coming in September 2022 and they can be pre-ordered now. The figma Link figure is $68.99 to purchase and features the following:

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figma#Pre Order#Skyward#Goodsmile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Hands-on Preview: Nintendo Switch (OLED) model

It has become the norm to see the release of hardware revisions of mainline gaming consoles – and if there’s a company that’s well-accustomed to such a practice, it’s Nintendo. Nintendo’s long history of releasing improved hardware during console life cycles began with their first home gaming system, the NES, with the Japanese Famicom receiving a heavy facelift when it hit Western shelves in 1985. Some folk will also remember the beloved Gameboy getting the cutesy and colourful Pocket treatment, and let’s not forget about the DS family of systems, too. From the very beginning, almost every Nintendo console has in some way or another had hardware refinements, and the Nintendo Switch is no different. Come the 8th of October this year, the Nintendo Switch (OLED) model will be in consumers’ hands and, although it’s not the heavily rumoured ‘Switch Pro’ that people may have hoped for, it is home to some welcome improvements that will enrich players’ experiences, especially for those who play predominantly in handheld mode.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Missing Child Quest Guide

It might be a little annoying to find the missing child in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. This quest requires you to talk to several people and follow clues toward the child’s whereabouts. It takes a little effort, but ultimately shouldn’t prove very challenging. Here’s a a detailed guide with a step-by-step details on how to find Kukiel.
Video Gameslifewire.com

You Should Reconsider 'The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword'

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is the only Zelda game I'm aware of where Zelda tries to murder Link twice in the first hour, and in my book, that counts for something. It's now available on the Nintendo Switch in an HD edition, which overhauls its 2011 graphics to 2021's standards, and a new control scheme, so players on a Switch Lite can play through the game. If you liked the motion controls from the original version, those are here too, courtesy of the gyroscopes built into the Switch's JoyCons.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: Unlocking and Using Fatal Blow

Skyward Sword HD was finally released late last week, letting players re-experience the Legend of Zelda title with quite a few improvements (including scrapping those incredibly annoying tutorials). As such, many are getting into the game for the first time to see what this Zelda entry is all about. That, and they’re using it as a coping mechanism for Breath of the Wild 2’s release date. One day friends, one day. Jokes aside, one of the moves you can learn to tackle foes in Skyward Sword HD is fatal blow, but it may be a bit confusing at first. No need to worry though as, in this guide, I’ll tell you exactly how you can unlock and use a fatal blow in Skyward Sword HD!
Video Gamesnewstalk941.com

Side Mission Podcast: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Rusty, Kyle, Matt & guest Daniel discuss The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. On this week’s Side Mission Podcast, the boys, along with special guest Daniel Piedra, discuss what has become one of the most controversial game releases of the year – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on the Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Big Differences Between The Original And New Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword

On July 16, 2021, "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" arrived on the Nintendo Switch at last. "Skyward Sword" has always been a bit of a divisive entry in the "Zelda" franchise, especially because of its implications for the rest of the "Zelda" timeline. Now, a new generation of gamers will be able to experience Link's first adventure, before the creation of Hyrule, on the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: Where to Find the Knight Commander

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD has finally been released, letting players experience the classic Zelda title in reimagined glory, thanks to a heap of quality-of-life fixes. While it’s regarded by many as one of the lower-end Zelda titles, it’s still well worth your time and should be played if you enjoyed the other entries in the franchise. Regardless, if you’re here, chances are you’ve already begun playing, and have gotten stuck finding a particular character. No need to worry though as, in this guide, I’ll tell you exactly where to find the Knight Commander in Skyward Sword HD!
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How old is Link in Zelda: Skyward Sword?

With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, fans are wondering how old Link is in the game. At the beginning of the game, he’s about to participate in a milestone event in a boy of Skyloft’s life, but what age does that put him at? We’ll look at how old Link is in Skyward Sword and put the question to rest.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Shares Wild Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Soundtrack Fact

Nintendo revealed a surprising fact about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Twitter this week. Most fans of the franchise have the HD version of the game by now and they might not know the soundtrack is a milestone for the series. Nintendo explained that Skyward Sword was the first Zelda game to have a recorded orchestra perform the score. This kind of attention to detail and grandeur has become standard in the video game industry. But, back in 2011, it wasn’t nearly as commonplace as it can be now. Fans were feeling the trip down memory lane with the company. A lot of the staunchest supporters tweeted their memories with the starting area and the intro. Check out some of the footage and sounds for yourself.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review: A Link to a bygone technology

Platform: Nintendo Switch (reviewed on) The Legend of Zelda timeline is a confusing, hot mess. They’re all connected but there are alternate timelines. There is the one where Link was defeated during Ocarina of Time which leads to a timeline that gave us Story of Seasons and the original NES games. There are ones where Young Link, in Ocarina of Time, stopped Ganondorf’s plans and it somehow leads to a future Link being able to turn into a wolf in Twilight Princess. You have another timeline in which Adult Link sealed Ganon away and then got really into trains in Spirit Tracks.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: How to Fight Skulltula Spiders

If there’s one enemy that has proved to be a pesky annoyance in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, it is definitely the Skulltula Spiders. Deep in Faron Woods with the Skyview Temple dungeon, these giant arachnids will hang from above, blocking your path, or attempt to ambush you on the ground. The way to kill these spiders may not be evident to all players. They aren’t easy foes, so you’ll need some distinct tactics for defeating them. This guide aims to show you how to effectively fight Skulltula Spiders in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Out of all “mainline” Zelda titles, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was the only I hadn’t played prior to tackling this Switch version. I was one of the four people in the world who didn’t have a Wii back in the day, nor did I exactly feel like re-buying it on the Wii U years later. It just stood there, waiting for me to play it, even though I really wasn’t keen on tackling a stupidly lengthy adventure with mandatory motion controls in around 2016-ish. I knew it was considered the most divisive Zelda game ever made, with equal amounts of people loving it and hating it.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Good Smile Company Are Reprinting Their Skyward Sword Figures

As with any Zelda game, the release of Skyward Sword HD has unleashed a flood of collectable items, both official and unofficial. Historically, some of the most sought-after pieces of merchandise are professionally constructed figurines. Whether for play or simply display, seeing iconic characters rendered with care and accuracy can make for a tempting purchase for series fans. Collector’s eyes are likely to be caught again, as Japanese hobby manufacturer Good Smile Company is reprinting a set of figures inspired by Skyward Sword.

Comments / 0

Community Policy