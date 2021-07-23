Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar set for second weekly advance as Fed comes into focus

By Kevin Buckland
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8uDp_0b5SifKN00

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was set to end the week with small gains after a turbulent several days when currencies were tossed by shifting risk appetite, with the market’s focus now on next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The dollar index was up 0.2% for the week, rising slightly on Friday to stand at 92.902.

But that was off a 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on Wednesday, after strong Wall Street earnings helped investors regain some of the confidence lost to earlier worries the Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery.

The safe-harbour yen weakened about 0.2% for the week and last traded at 110.30.

Meanwhile, the euro was 0.3% lower over the period at $1.1766, with most of that coming overnight after the European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, as widely expected.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, in her media briefing, said a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic could pose a risk to the region’s recovery, although she did offer a more balanced economic outlook.

While most analysts see the ECB’s dovish pivot as weighing on the single currency, those at TD Securities say it could push up to $1.1851 in the near-term.

“The lack of hints on future policy moves is a moderate disappointment to those looking for a stronger dovish signal,” they wrote in a research note.

The market’s next major focus is the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that wraps up on Thursday. Since the previous meeting on June 16, when Fed officials dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a weight on the economy, cases are spiking.

Many economists, however, still expect the meeting to produce some advancement in the discussions for a tapering of stimulus.

“The U.S. is better positioned than others to withstand the spread of the Delta variant thanks to its earlier strong vaccination drive,” Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

The uptrend in the dollar index is “showing tentative signs” of stalling around 93.0, they said, “but its overall resilience regardless of the shifting risk mood and the ECB’s shift to a more structurally dovish policy stance suggest retracements will likely be limited to the 91.5-92.0 zone.”

The British pound recovered from losses as steep as 1.3% for the week to trade just about flat at $1.3755, buoyed by the recovery in risk sentiment even with COVID-19 cases broadly on the rise.

However, Australia’s dollar - often viewed as a proxy for risk appetite - slid nearly 0.3% to $0.73665 on Friday and was headed for a 0.5% drop, which would be a fourth straight weekly decline.

With half the Australian population languishing under lockdown, economists speculate the country’s central bank could increase stimulus rather than decreasing it at its next policy meeting.

“The balance of risks point to more weakness in AUD in the near term,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian Dollar#Bank Australia#Fed#U S Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Td Securities#The Federal Reserve#Westpac#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksFOXBusiness

Fed taper could throw stock market for a loop

The Federal Reserve signaling its intent to taper its asset purchase program will likely result in a short-term stock-market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street firm said it was likely that at its September meeting the Federal Reserve will lay the groundwork for scaling back its asset purchases before forging ahead with the plan in early 2022. Goldman expects the Fed to each month trim its asset purchases by $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Treasury traders eye supply-demand risks with yields near lows

The timing of major upcoming shifts in Treasury supply and demand will be crucial in determining if the recent downward trend in yields continues or finally reverses. The 10-year yield dropped 25 basis points in July, its biggest one-month fall since the pandemic panic rocked markets back in March 2020, and a fourth straight period of declines. Commentary from the Federal Reserve accompanying its most recent policy decision last week helped reinforce the idea among some observers that it’s in no huge hurry to withdraw policy support, adding to downward pressure on yields even as inflation ticks up.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Flat, but Bullish Bets Continue Ahead of Jobs Data

Investing.com – The dollar was flat Monday after snapping its two-week win streak last, but the data continues to show traders are positioning for more upside ahead. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.1% to 92.08. U.S. dollar...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

(Updates prices, comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar down as risk-taking resumes * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased again on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back support for the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT. The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients. The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884 . It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%, taking real yields - adjusted for inflation - to record lows . Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill encourage risk taking. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. That's why investors will watch this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700 Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045 Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748 Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690 Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats to 109.50 area as US T-bond yields turn south

USD/JPY edges lower in the early American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is nearly losing 1%. US Dollar Index moves sideways near 92.00, eyes on PMI data. After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 109.70, the USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the last hour and was last seen losing 0.18% on the day at 109.50.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP retreats from 0.8550 ahead of German PMI data

EUR/GBP remains under pressure on Tuesday. The Euro remains muted despite the upbeat economic data. The sterling gains on the strong PMI data, coronavirus ebb. EUR/GBP prints some minor losses in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalise on the previous day’s gain and retreats below 0.8550.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds near 0.7000 as US dollar stays soft

NZD/USD is steady as traders watch US data. The US dollar was pressured on Monday as real yields fall. NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia flat at 0.6969 and has ranged between a low of 0.6952 and 0.6993. The US July manufacturing ISM dipped to 59.5 (exp: 61.0, prev:...
Tokyo, JPStreetInsider.com

Antipodean currencies jump on central bank talk, US dollar subdued

LONDON (Reuters) - The New Zealand and Australian dollar were the biggest gainers among major currencies on Tuesday, helped by talk from their central banks, while the U.S. dollar took a backseat to the yen and Swiss franc amid some risk aversion in markets. The Kiwi dollar rose 0.6% to...
Tokyo, JPPosted by
Reuters

Kiwi dollar, Aussie jump on central bank talk

LONDON (Reuters) - The New Zealand and Australian dollar were the biggest gainers among major currencies on Tuesday, helped by talk from their central banks, while the U.S. dollar took a backseat to the Japanese yen and Swiss franc amid some risk aversion in markets. The Australian dollar spiked higher...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields near recent lows, traders focus on U.S.

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, add details, updates prices) Aug 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up from recent lows on Tuesday as traders eyed moves in U.S. Treasuries and data across the Atlantic. Bond yields ticked up globally on Tuesday after falling on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Nifty scales 16,000 as investors eye economic recovery

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, with the blue-chip Nifty index surpassing the 16,000 level for the first time, as investors bet on a faster recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy following a devastating second COVID-19 wave. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 1.55% at...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Treasury Yields Continue To Fall As Labor Market Worries Grow

U.S. Treasury yields are plumbing depths we thought we had left behind as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus raises fears of a new wave of infections. In addition, there's a growing suspicion that labor markets won’t be able to keep up with the demands of a rapidly recovering economy.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rise on earnings, M&A cheer amid growing Delta worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as an upbeat corporate earnings season and a pickup in global deals activity lifted demand for risky equities, although gains were capped by concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

A hawkish Bullard sees more volatile economic "regime" emerging in U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed the United States into a volatile era of stronger growth and better productivity, but higher interest rates and faster inflation as well, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said, elaborating on why he thinks the U.S. central bank should end its crisis-era policies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy