Commodities & Future

‘Undo Button’ developer Kirobo launching decentralized P2P token swaps

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Undo Button’ developer Kirobo launching decentralized P2P token swaps. Israeli blockchain tech developer Kirobo is launching a decentralized P2P token swap solution. According to the company the protocol, dubbed “Atomic Safe Swap,” offers a decentralized peer-to-peer trading alternative to centralized marketplace exchanges or over-the-counter (OTC) desks, and is set to launch on July 27. The service is built on Ethereum and supports Ether (ETH) and ERC-20 tokens.

