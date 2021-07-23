Cancel
Public Health

COVID Cost 5 Days Per American Versus 1.5 Year Life Expectancy Loss

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC reported that life expectancy in the U.S. declined by 1.5 year in 2020 due to COVID and excess deaths but life expectancy one year snapshot assumes 2020 repeats forever. Life expectancy calculations take the deaths and age of deaths in a year and then assume this will repeat in the future. There were 3,358,814 deaths that occurred in the United States in 2020—up by 17.7% from 2,854,838 deaths in 2019. The estimated age-adjusted death rate increased by 15.9% from 715.2 per 100,000 population in 2019 to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 population in 2020.

