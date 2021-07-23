Virus's Impact: More Relaxing and Thinking, Less Socializing

(CBS New York) — Stimulus checks have helped families during COVID, especially those that lost income. The pandemic continues, as the Delta variant pushes case numbers up among the unvaccinated in many states. But life around the country is settling into a new normal, and economic conditions are generally improving. The rising economy isn’t lifting everyone, however. Some people’s finances have improved, while other people’s have not. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many states have already discontinued the federal unemployment bonus. Meanwhile, the federal eviction moratorium ends this week, and millions of people are still short of food and behind on bills. As of July 15, the new Child Tax Credit is helping some families. Despite the available aid, a fourth stimulus check might better serve those still in need. Can Americans expect another payment in 2021?