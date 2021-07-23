Cancel
A digitally de-aged Paul McCartney stars in the music video for Find My Way with Beck

By Daniel Seah
musictech.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music video for Paul McCartney’s Find My Way, remixed by Beck, stars a digitally de-aged version of the Beatle. In the video, released earlier today (23 July), a young McCartney dances through the hallways of a psychedelic hotel, before a big reveal – which we won’t spoil – happens at the end of the video. Watch it below:

