HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The streets of downtown Hazard will be filled with music in July as the the North Fork Music Festival takes place Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th. Several blues, bluegrass, and country artists will be hitting the stage for the second annual festival. Not only will those downtown get a taste of live music, but they’ll also get the opportunity to taste something from one (or each) of the several food vendors that will be there.