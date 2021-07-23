Cancel
Olean, NY

MASSIVE ESTATE TAG SALE

Times-Herald
 11 days ago

MASSIVE ESTATE TAG SALE (5 - Multi - Olean Estates) Featuring Estate of Lou DiMarino Local Judge Sat. July 24 - 9am - 3pm Sun. July 25 - 9am - 3pm Location - Carter Event Center on Exit 24 - off S. Tier Exp. Allegany, NY Tons of Antiques - Household items - Furniture - Collectibles - Lawn & Garden - Tools & Equipment - Outdoor items - Lots of misc. - This Sale is Huge!!! Everything priced to Sell Conducted By: CARTER ESTATE SALES CO. Daniel A. Carter C.I.A. Allegany, NY 716-5059 716-307-9903.

Allegany, NY
Olean, NY
Olean, NY
