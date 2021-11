William “Bill” Harrison Warren Jr., of Leesburg, passed away at 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 84. He was born on Sept. 5, 1937, in Sevastopol, to Wilma Marie Fear Warren and William Harrison Warren Sr. At the young age of 18, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with his high school sweetheart, Molly Emm Phillips. They were married on Dec. 23, 1955, and for the next 65 years they shared all of life’s adventures from becoming parents to grandparents and everything in between.

