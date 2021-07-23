Cancel
Mental Health

The Quieter You Become….

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
I have tried to distance myself from social media a lot more over the past several months. I’m definitely doing a lot more looking and a lot less saying when I am on there. For a while, I was full of anxiety and felt so lonely some nights that all I could do was cry. Rather than feeling connected to the thousands of people I “know”, I was feeling more alone than ever before. Everything I thought I knew seemed to be a misunderstanding, and that hurt.

