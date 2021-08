According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool FC youngster Ethan Ennis is set to make the switch across the M62 to Manchester United. Liverpool had been keen to retain Ennis and offered the youngster scholarship terms but the player has turned down the offer. Versatile enough to play across the attacking line, Ennis net five goals in just 358 minutes at the Under-18s level. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder made a total of eight appearances for Liverpool’s Under-18s last season and scored an impressive hat trick against Sutton United in the FA Youth Cup.