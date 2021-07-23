Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Area Radio Road Report, July 23, 2021

By Tim Koehler
Posted by 
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On US 20 near North Cascade Road expect intermittent lane closures and travel restrictions through the end of September. Wisconsin Highway 81 is closed between US 61 and Ridge Avenue near Platteville. Work is expected to be completed in November. Travel will be restricted with flagging operations underway at the...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
466
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Traffic
Dubuque County, IA
Traffic
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
Dubuque, IA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Wisconsin Highway 81#Steger Road#Mcallister Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Great River Road All-American Road Celebration Tuesday in Potosi

In honor of the Wisconsin portion of The Great River Road being named an All-American Road, one of only fifteen in the nation, a celebration will be held at the Potosi Brewery in Potosi on Tuesday, August 3rd, at 3:00PM. See: grantcounty.org/events. All-American Road status is a special National Scenic...
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Food Giveaway in Asbury Saturday

Drive-Through Food Distribution Saturday at Lord of Life. Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury will host a drive-thru food distribution beginning at 9:00 AM Saturday, July 31. The event is open to the Dubuque area residents. Volunteers will load pre-boxed food into attendees’ cars. Food will be distributed until...
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Cooling Centers Being Offered to Battle Excessive Heat

Dubuque Cooling Center Schedule for Excessive Heat Event. Due to the predicted extreme temperatures this week, the City of Dubuque is advising residents to take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illness. Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, the people at greatest risk include:. People age 65...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Lightning-Caused Fire Damages Dubuque Apartment Building Wednesday

Lightning-Caused Fire Damages Dubuque Apartment Building. Lighting struck an apartment building at 3157 Hillcrest Road in Dubuque early Wednesday causing a fire that damaged two apartments. The fire department was called to the address at 2:17 am and arrived at 2:22 am to find heavy fire showing from the roof of the building. Crews quickly determined that all occupants where out of building and applied water from the outside to knock down the heavy fire in the Mansard-style roof. The fire was under control in 10 minutes and crews entered to extinguish any remaining fire.
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Area Health Care Providers Urge Vaccination

Nearly 200 local health care providers representing 12 Dubuque County medical organizations have issued a unified message endorsing the vaccine and urging Dubuque-area residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Here is their message:. Dear Dubuque Community Members,. We, the medical community of Dubuque County, would like to ask you to...
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Bulk Meat Stock-Up Continues in Dubuque

The Truckload Meat Sale at the former Shopko parking lot in Dubuque has been extended. Rob and Tony say they'll do everything they can to completely sell out this weekend. Please be on the lookout for our motorcycle-riding friends who decided to head out with a few cases.
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Police: Help Identify Subject

The Dubuque Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft at Hy-Vee 400 S. Locust Street Dubuque. The incident occurred on 7/1/2021 at approximately 2:30 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. READ ON: See the States Where People Live the...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Groups and Individuals Recieve $235,000 in State Grants

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently awarded a total of $235,000 in grants to 18 different Dubuque individuals and entities as part of a statewide effort to help fuel the resurgence of Iowa’s arts, film, heritage, humanities and creative sectors as they continue to rebound from substantial financial losses from the pandemic."On March 17, 2020, all of Iowa’s museums, theaters, galleries, live music venues, and the like were ordered closed to the public due to COVID-19. Over the 12 months that followed, compared to the year prior, our local arts and culture nonprofits alone have experienced a drop in revenue of at least $3.9 million,” said Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque. “In addition to these nonprofits, our for-profit arts-based businesses, live music and entertainment venues, and independent artists and creatives experienced significant financial losses, adding to the hit that our tourism and hospitality industries took."
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Police: Shooting Death Saturday

DUBUQUE, Iowa – On July 17, 2021, at approximately 5:24 p.m. Dubuque Police responded to 14th Street/Central Avenue for the report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound and located an 18-year-old male with a wound to his chest. He was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Update on Saturday’s Fatal Shooting in Dubuque

Here's the official updated news release from the Dubuque Police Department. On July 17, 2021, at approximately 5:24 p.m. Dubuque Police responded to 14th Street/Central Avenue for the report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound and located Robert W. Powell-Moore 18 years old of Dubuque, with a wound to his chest. Powell-Moore was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy